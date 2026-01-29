AFFA disciplinary committee fines Qarabag and Neftchi

The Disciplinary Committee of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) has imposed sanctions on Qarabag and Neftchi following separate incidents in domestic competition.

According to Idman.Biz, the club from Aghdam was fined 2,500 manats after an unauthorised individual entered the pitch following Qarabag’s match against Kapaz.

Neftchi were also penalised, receiving a fine of 2,000 manats for breaching matchday operational regulations during their fixture against Zira.

The decisions were taken as part of the AFFA’s ongoing efforts to enforce discipline and ensure compliance with organisational standards across Azerbaijan’s top-flight football.