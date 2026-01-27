27 January 2026
EN

Former Juventus and Arsenal player becomes Basel head coach

World football
News
27 January 2026 16:13
21
Former Juventus and Arsenal player becomes Basel head coach

Former Switzerland defender Stephan Lichtsteiner has been appointed head coach of Swiss club Basel.

As reported by Idman.Biz, citing the club’s official website, the 42-year-old coach has signed a contract running until the summer of 2029. Pascal Bader has joined the first-team coaching staff alongside Lichtsteiner and will work as his assistant.

Lichtsteiner is well familiar with Basel from his previous work within the club structure. After ending his playing career, he worked with youth teams, coached the U-15 and U-16 sides, and also served as a defensive coach across all age groups at the club’s academy. In 2024, he moved into senior football by taking charge of Swiss club Wettswil-Bonstetten.

During his playing career, Lichtsteiner represented Grasshopper, Lille, Lazio, Juventus, Arsenal and Augsburg. With Juventus, he won the Italian championship seven times. Lichtsteiner earned more than 100 caps for the Switzerland national team and was named Swiss Footballer of the Year in 2015.

At present, Basel sit fourth in the Swiss league table, trailing leaders Thun by 10 points.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Arsenal resume striker search amid Premier League title push
15:41
World football

Arsenal resume striker search amid Premier League title push

Gunners consider summer move for Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez as doubts grow over current options
Liverpool face major injury concerns ahead of Champions League clash with Qarabag - VIDEO
14:36
Football

Liverpool face major injury concerns ahead of Champions League clash with Qarabag - VIDEO

Defensive crisis deepens for Arne Slot’s side as several key players are sidelined
Liverpool announce unusual record ahead of Champions League clash with Qarabag - PHOTO/VIDEO
13:23
Football

Liverpool announce unusual record ahead of Champions League clash with Qarabag - PHOTO/VIDEO

Azerbaijani side set to become the longest-traveling visiting team in Anfield history
Alexandre Pato joins consortium interested in buying Colchester United
11:52
World football

Alexandre Pato joins consortium interested in buying Colchester United

Former Milan and Brazil striker visits club amid potential takeover talks
Girona coach Michel praises Ter Stegen after debut against Getafe
11:16
World football

Girona coach Michel praises Ter Stegen after debut against Getafe

German goalkeeper impresses despite conceding from only shot on target
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after Al-Nassr edge Al-Taawoun in Riyadh
10:05
World football

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after Al-Nassr edge Al-Taawoun in Riyadh

Captain praises focus as his side claim third straight league win

Most read

Son of Paolo Maldini set to join Lazio on loan from Atalanta
26 January 09:32
World football

Son of Paolo Maldini set to join Lazio on loan from Atalanta

Roman club are close to sealing a deal with an option to buy
Justin Gaethje earns fight of the night bonus at UFC 324
26 January 13:16
MMA

Justin Gaethje earns fight of the night bonus at UFC 324

American fighter rewarded for bout against Paddy Pimblett as UFC increases bonus payouts
Qarabag depart for England ahead of Champions League clash with Liverpool – PHOTO/VIDEO
26 January 16:17
Azerbaijan football

Qarabag depart for England ahead of Champions League clash with Liverpool – PHOTO/VIDEO

Aghdam club fly to Merseyside for Matchday 8 of the UEFA Champions League main stage
Alex Jimenez close to permanent move to Bournemouth
26 January 15:09
Azerbaijan football

Alex Jimenez close to permanent move to Bournemouth

English club set to trigger buy option after defender’s strong Premier League performances