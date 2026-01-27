Former Juventus and Arsenal player becomes Basel head coach

Former Switzerland defender Stephan Lichtsteiner has been appointed head coach of Swiss club Basel.

As reported by Idman.Biz, citing the club’s official website, the 42-year-old coach has signed a contract running until the summer of 2029. Pascal Bader has joined the first-team coaching staff alongside Lichtsteiner and will work as his assistant.

Lichtsteiner is well familiar with Basel from his previous work within the club structure. After ending his playing career, he worked with youth teams, coached the U-15 and U-16 sides, and also served as a defensive coach across all age groups at the club’s academy. In 2024, he moved into senior football by taking charge of Swiss club Wettswil-Bonstetten.

During his playing career, Lichtsteiner represented Grasshopper, Lille, Lazio, Juventus, Arsenal and Augsburg. With Juventus, he won the Italian championship seven times. Lichtsteiner earned more than 100 caps for the Switzerland national team and was named Swiss Footballer of the Year in 2015.

At present, Basel sit fourth in the Swiss league table, trailing leaders Thun by 10 points.