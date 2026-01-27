Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after Al-Nassr edge Al-Taawoun in Riyadh

Captain of Al-Nassr Cristiano Ronaldo published a post following his team’s victory in the 18th round of the Saudi Pro League.

On January 26, Al-Nassr defeated Al-Taawoun 1-0 in a match played in Riyadh. Ronaldo did not score in the game, with the only goal coming from an own goal by Al-Taawoun defender Mohammed Al-Dossari.

"Step by step. Full focus on our goal!", Ronaldo wrote on social media.

The win marked Al-Nassr’s third consecutive victory in the league and reduced the gap to leaders Al-Hilal to five points.