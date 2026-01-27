Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer rules out Manchester City return under Guardiola

Attacking midfielder Cole Palmer is not considering a return to Manchester City as long as the team is managed by Pep Guardiola, according to reports.

As İdman.Biz cites The Touchline and journalist Samuel Luckhurst, the 23-year-old is willing to consider a transfer to Manchester United. It is noted that Palmer feels uncomfortable in London and is open to changing clubs.

The report adds that a return to Manchester City is ruled out for Palmer while Guardiola remains in charge. A product of City’s academy, the midfielder left the club in September 2023 to join Chelsea.

According to Transfermarkt, Cole Palmer’s current market value is estimated at 120 million euros.