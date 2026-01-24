Joan Laporta issues statement amid investigation into alleged €4.7m fraud case - VIDEO

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has released a detailed statement addressing the ongoing investigation into an alleged fraud case involving 4.7 million euros.

According to Idman.Biz, citing Football Espana, Laporta said he did not take part in signing the contracts on which the accusations are based. He stressed that he is not acquainted with the claimant and had no involvement with the documents referenced in the case.

The head of the Catalan club underlined that he has never acted as a representative or agent of CSSB Limited, nor has he signed any contracts on behalf of the company or authorized the receipt of funds intended for it. Laporta explained that his signature appearing on one of the mentioned documents was purely in a witness capacity and was placed in accordance with the legal practices of the jurisdiction where the agreement was executed.

Laporta also expressed confidence that the judicial process will ultimately confirm the absence of any unlawful actions on his part. He noted that even at the stage when the complaint was filed, the investigating judge had pointed out a lack of indications of deception.

In addition, the Barcelona president stated that he reserves the right to take legal action against any media outlets or individuals who disseminate biased or inaccurate information that damages his reputation and honor.

The lawsuit against Laporta and two other individuals was filed by a family that invested lottery winnings into CSSB Limited, a company registered in Hong Kong. Under the terms of the agreements, the investments were placed for a three-year period at an annual interest rate of six percent. However, the expected returns were not received, and most of the invested funds were not returned to the family.