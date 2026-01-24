24 January 2026
EN

Joan Laporta issues statement amid investigation into alleged €4.7m fraud case - VIDEO

World football
News
24 January 2026 15:38
38
Joan Laporta issues statement amid investigation into alleged €4.7m fraud case - VIDEO

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has released a detailed statement addressing the ongoing investigation into an alleged fraud case involving 4.7 million euros.

According to Idman.Biz, citing Football Espana, Laporta said he did not take part in signing the contracts on which the accusations are based. He stressed that he is not acquainted with the claimant and had no involvement with the documents referenced in the case.

The head of the Catalan club underlined that he has never acted as a representative or agent of CSSB Limited, nor has he signed any contracts on behalf of the company or authorized the receipt of funds intended for it. Laporta explained that his signature appearing on one of the mentioned documents was purely in a witness capacity and was placed in accordance with the legal practices of the jurisdiction where the agreement was executed.

Laporta also expressed confidence that the judicial process will ultimately confirm the absence of any unlawful actions on his part. He noted that even at the stage when the complaint was filed, the investigating judge had pointed out a lack of indications of deception.

In addition, the Barcelona president stated that he reserves the right to take legal action against any media outlets or individuals who disseminate biased or inaccurate information that damages his reputation and honor.

The lawsuit against Laporta and two other individuals was filed by a family that invested lottery winnings into CSSB Limited, a company registered in Hong Kong. Under the terms of the agreements, the investments were placed for a three-year period at an annual interest rate of six percent. However, the expected returns were not received, and most of the invested funds were not returned to the family.

@idman.biz “Barselona”nın prezidenti Joan Laporta fırıldaqçılıq iddialarından sonra mövqeyini aydınlaşdıran yeni bir bəyanat yayıb. İdman.Biz-in məlumatına görə, daha əvvəl bildirilmişdi ki, Kataloniya klubunun prezidenti 4,7 milyon avro məbləğində fırıldaqçılıq iddiası ilə istintaq altındadır. #futbol⚽️ ♬ original sound - Idman və Biz
Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Trinity Rodman becomes the highest-paid female footballer in the world
14:42
World football

Trinity Rodman becomes the highest-paid female footballer in the world

USA forward signs record-breaking contract extension with Washington Spirit
Azerbaijani referee to officiate match at the final stage of the European Championship
13:56
World football

Azerbaijani referee to officiate match at the final stage of the European Championship

An Azerbaijani referee will officiate as the main referee at the final stage for the first time
Carrick begins rebuild at Manchester United with five immediate changes after Amorim exit
12:45
World football

Carrick begins rebuild at Manchester United with five immediate changes after Amorim exit

Interim head coach strengthens academy links, increases training intensity and brings Mainoo back into focus
Arne Slot comments on Liverpool’s transfer plans
11:32
World football

Arne Slot comments on Liverpool’s transfer plans

Reds head coach says club is open to opportunities but confident in current squad
Barcelona close to agreement for Genk defender Juvenly Onsteyn
09:41
World football

Barcelona close to agreement for Genk defender Juvenly Onsteyn

18-year-old Belgian talent ready to join Catalan club as part of long-term project
Cole Palmer could leave Chelsea amid growing return to Manchester rumors
23 January 16:19
World football

Cole Palmer could leave Chelsea amid growing return to Manchester rumors

England midfielder reportedly considering move back home as Old Trafford links intensify

Most read

Manchester United discussed possible return of Mason Greenwood
23 January 11:16
World football

Manchester United discussed possible return of Mason Greenwood

Buy-back clause included in Marseille deal as winger shines in Ligue 1
Alisha Lehmann calls pay gap between men’s and women’s football unfair
23 January 15:16
World football

Alisha Lehmann calls pay gap between men’s and women’s football unfair - PHOTO

Swiss international says equal work should mean fairer salaries
Aktobe consider non-playing cooperation with former Portugal star Nani
23 January 12:25
World football

Aktobe consider non-playing cooperation with former Portugal star Nani

Kazakh club offers ambassadorial and advisory role to ex-international
Romania head coach Mircea Lucescu hospitalized
23 January 13:34
World football

Romania head coach Mircea Lucescu hospitalized

Veteran manager to miss Antalya training camps as condition worsens