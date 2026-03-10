Giuseppe Rossi backs Barcelona but sees Newcastle path to upset in Champions League clash

Former Newcastle United striker Giuseppe Rossi has shared his prediction for the upcoming UEFA Champions League round-of-16 clash between Newcastle and Barcelona.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing Sports Mole, the Italian forward believes the Spanish side are favourites but insists the Premier League club can still challenge if they approach the match with intensity and physicality.

“Barcelona are always a difficult opponent and I’m a big admirer of their style of play. I think they are the favourites in this tie,” Rossi said. “However, if Newcastle find a way to disrupt their rhythm, things can change. They need to turn the game into a physical battle and score an early goal to put pressure on Barcelona. That is the best way for them to reach the next round.”

The two teams have already met earlier in the current Champions League campaign. On that occasion Barcelona secured a 2–1 victory, with Marcus Rashford scoring the decisive goal with a long-range strike.

The upcoming match at St James’ Park is expected to be crucial for Eddie Howe’s side as they attempt to reach the quarter-finals of Europe’s elite club competition. Analysts suggest Newcastle’s physical strength and high pressing intensity could cause problems for a Barcelona defence currently dealing with several injury concerns.