10 March 2026
EN

Bernardo Silva attracts interest from PSG as Manchester City future remains uncertain

10 March 2026 10:15
Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva as uncertainty grows over his future at the English club.

According to journalist Ekrem Konur, as reported by İdman.Biz, the Portugal international may be entering the final months of his time in Manchester. Silva’s contract is set to expire this summer, and negotiations over a possible extension have not yet taken place.

PSG are said to be considering a move for the 29-year-old on a free transfer once the season ends. The French champions are not the only club monitoring the situation, with Galatasaray and Barcelona also keeping a close eye on the experienced midfielder.

Silva has been a key figure for Manchester City since joining the club from Monaco in 2017. During his time under Pep Guardiola he has won multiple major trophies, including the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League, becoming one of the most reliable midfielders in the squad.

This season the Portuguese playmaker has made 38 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals and providing five assists. According to Transfermarkt, his current market value is estimated at €27 million.

Idman.Biz
