Homemade VAR Used in Morocco’s Amateur League - VIDEO

An unusual scene unfolded in Morocco’s amateur football league when a referee used a homemade version of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system during a match.

During a lower-division game, the main referee approached a table marked “VAR” and reviewed the episode on a screen before making a decision.

According to İdman.Biz, the referee eventually ruled an offside after watching the replay on a regular monitor.

It is believed the footage came from a basic camera that was simply recording the match rather than from a fully equipped VAR system.

Video of the improvised “VAR” quickly spread across social media, sparking widespread discussion among football fans.