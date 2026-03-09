Arsenal Make Decision on Piero Hincapié: Defender to Be Signed Permanently

Arsenal have taken another step to strengthen their squad, deciding to secure the permanent transfer of defender Piero Hincapié, who is currently playing for the club on loan.

According to Idman.Biz, the Ecuador international’s deal will automatically become a full transfer in June, leaving no remaining uncertainty over his future at the London club. The initial loan structure was arranged primarily to comply with financial fair play regulations.

Arsenal’s management used a similar transfer scheme previously when signing David Raya from Brentford.

Under the terms of the agreement, Arsenal will pay Bayer Leverkusen €52 million (approximately AZN 104 million) for the defender. In addition, the German club will retain a 10 percent sell-on clause from any future transfer of the player.