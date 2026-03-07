Holloway and Oliveira set for rematch in UFC 326 main event in Las Vegas

UFC 326 will take place overnight on 8 March in Las Vegas, with the promotion returning to the United States for another major fight night featuring several high-profile bouts, Idman.Biz reports.

The tournament is scheduled to begin at 02:00 Baku time, while the main card will start at 06:00 Baku time. The event will be headlined by a highly anticipated rematch between BMF champion Max Holloway and former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

The two fighters first met in August 2015, when their bout ended prematurely after Oliveira suffered an injury in the opening round and was unable to continue. More than a decade later, both men return as established stars of the UFC, raising expectations for a far more competitive encounter.

In the co-main event, rising Brazilian middleweight Caio Borralho will face former ONE champion Reinier de Ridder in a clash that could have implications for the division’s title picture.

The main card will also feature Rob Font against Raul Rosas Jr., Drew Dober facing veteran Michael Johnson, and Gregory Rodrigues taking on Bruno Ferreira.

The preliminary portion of the event includes former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt, who meets China’s Xiao Long, while several promising prospects will compete in the early prelims.