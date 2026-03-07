7 March 2026
Mbappe spotted embracing Spanish actress Ester Exposito in Madrid bar

7 March 2026 13:16
Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has been spotted in a Madrid bar embracing Spanish actress Ester Exposito.

As reported by İdman.Biz citing AQABABE, the French footballer and the actress were seen together a few days ago at a bar in the Spanish capital. Witnesses said the pair appeared relaxed and cheerful, hugging and enjoying the evening.

Exposito, widely known for her role in the popular Spanish series Elite, has long been one of the most recognisable young actresses in Spain. Mbappe, meanwhile, remains one of the biggest stars in world football following his high-profile move to Real Madrid.

Although neither Mbappe nor Exposito has officially confirmed that they are a couple, speculation about a possible relationship between the two first surfaced back in 2019 and has periodically reappeared in Spanish tabloids.

The latest sighting has once again fuelled discussion among fans and media, though both figures have so far kept their personal lives largely private.

