Neymar set for Brazil recall as Ancelotti plans attacking reshuffle

Neymar set for Brazil recall as Ancelotti plans attacking reshuffle

Neymar is expected to receive a recall to the Brazil national team for the upcoming international friendlies later this month, marking a potential return after a lengthy absence from the squad, Idman.Biz reports.

Brazil now managed by Carlo Ancelotti – will face France on 26 March and Croatia on 31 March as part of their preparations for future international tournaments.

The possible recall comes after a major injury to Real Madrid forward Rodrygo, who has suffered a serious knee problem that will keep him out for an extended period and rule him out of the next World Cup. With Brazil’s attacking options reduced, Ancelotti is believed to be considering the experienced Neymar as a solution.

The 34 year old forward, currently playing for Santos, has recently regained full fitness and attracted attention with several goals in recent matches.

Rodrygo himself recently highlighted Neymar’s importance to the national team, suggesting the veteran still has a significant role to play for Brazil despite the emergence of a new generation of attacking talent.

