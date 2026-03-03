4 March 2026
EN

Lewandowski eyes return in protective mask after eye socket fracture

World football
News
3 March 2026 15:05
57
Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski is targeting a swift return to action after suffering a fractured eye socket, with the Polish striker considering playing in a protective mask as early as this weekend’s La Liga meeting with Athletic Bilbao, İdman.Biz reports.

In an official statement, the Catalan club confirmed that Lewandowski sustained a fracture to the inner wall of his left orbital bone during Saturday’s league fixture against Villarreal. Following medical examinations, Barcelona’s staff have ruled him out of the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Atlético Madrid, citing precautionary measures.

Despite the seriousness of the injury, doctors have not excluded his involvement in upcoming league matches, provided he wears specialised facial protection. The 37-year-old will miss the trip to the Spanish capital, but there is optimism he could be available for Saturday’s domestic clash.

Lewandowski’s absence represents a significant blow for Hansi Flick’s side in the cup, particularly as Barcelona attempt to overturn a heavy 4–0 deficit from the first leg. The veteran striker remains the club’s leading scorer this season and a central figure in their attacking structure.

In his absence, Flick is expected to deploy Ferran Torres through the middle, supported by Lamine Yamal and Raphinha in wide roles. With both the title race and silverware ambitions at stake, Barcelona will be keen to have their talisman back as soon as possible.

