3 March 2026
EN

Real Madrid fans call for Florentino Pérez to resign after shock home defeat

3 March 2026 11:30
30
Real Madrid supporters called for club president Florentino Pérez to step down following Monday night’s La Liga clash at the Santiago Bernabéu, İdman.Biz reports.

Chants of “Florentino, resign!” rang out around the stadium at the final whistle, as frustration spilled over in the wake of a damaging result. According to reports in the Spanish press, a section of the home crowd directed their anger at the boardroom rather than solely at events on the pitch.

The protests came after Madrid suffered a 1–0 defeat to Getafe in the 26th round of the Spanish top flight — a result that marked the visitors’ first win away to Real in 18 years. The loss is likely to intensify scrutiny on the club’s leadership at a pivotal stage of the season.

While Pérez has overseen one of the most successful periods in Madrid’s modern history, including multiple Champions League triumphs, recent setbacks have prompted renewed debate among supporters about the club’s direction. With the title race entering its decisive stretch and expectations perennially high in the Spanish capital, patience appears to be wearing thin.

