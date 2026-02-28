Premier League round-up: London derby headlines as United eye top-three push

The Premier League’s 28th round is under way, and it has already delivered a surprise result that could reshape the battle at both ends of the table.

Arsenal remain top of the standings on 61 points, with Manchester City close behind on 56 and holding a game in hand. The fight for Champions League qualification is even tighter: Aston Villa sit third on 51 points, Manchester United are fourth on 48, while Chelsea and Liverpool both have 45.

The round began with a shock as bottom-placed Wolves defeated Aston Villa 2-0. It was only Wolves’ second league win of the season, but a significant one, lifting pressure and avoiding an unwanted points record. For Villa, the defeat opens the door for Manchester United, who could move level on points with a victory and potentially overtake them on goal difference.

Arsenal v Chelsea, 1 March

Another London derby takes centre stage as league leaders Arsenal host fifth-placed Chelsea at the Emirates. Mikel Arteta’s side come into the match buoyed by a 4-1 win over Tottenham in the north London derby, a result that kept them firmly ahead in the title race.

Talk of a potential quadruple has surfaced in recent days, though Arteta has played it down, insisting his team remain focused on taking it one match at a time. He also warned that previous success against Chelsea offers no guarantees, highlighting their ability to adapt during matches.

Chelsea arrive unbeaten in the league under Liam Rosenior. However, they will be without defender Wesley Fofana, suspended after his red card against Burnley. In their last outing, the Blues surrendered a lead to draw 1-1 with Burnley after going down to ten men. On a more positive note, Romeo Lavia and Dario Essugo have returned to training, while Estevao continues to recover from a hamstring issue.

Manchester United v Crystal Palace, 1 March

For Manchester United, the clash with Crystal Palace offers more than just consolidation in the top four. A win could see Michael Carrick’s side climb into third place, depending on results elsewhere.

United secured a hard-fought 1-0 away victory over Everton in the previous round, with Benjamin Sesko once again making a decisive impact off the bench. Carrick has praised Sesko’s effectiveness as a game-changer and pointed to the team’s unbeaten run since his appointment as a sign of growing stability.

There remain some injury concerns. Lisandro Martinez missed the Everton match but the issue is not thought to be serious. Matthijs de Ligt and Mason Mount are progressing in recovery, while Patrick Dorgu is expected to be sidelined for longer.

Crystal Palace, currently 13th, are also balancing domestic duties with Conference League ambitions. They edged Wolves 1-0 in their last league match, a late goal boosting confidence ahead of their visit to Old Trafford.

Elsewhere this weekend, fixtures include Liverpool v West Ham, Newcastle v Everton and Leeds v Manchester City, as the race at both the top and bottom of the table continues to gather momentum.