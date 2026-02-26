Chelsea linked with sensational Cristiano Ronaldo return to Europe

Speculation over Cristiano Ronaldo’s potential return to European football has resurfaced, with Chelsea reportedly among the clubs showing serious interest in the Portugal international, İdman.Biz reports.

The London side are financially capable of pursuing a deal and believe that signing Ronaldo would generate significant commercial revenue. Chelsea’s hierarchy are understood to view the 41-year-old not only as a sporting asset but also as a global brand capable of boosting the club’s profile and marketing power.

Ronaldo is currently playing for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, where he has been one of the standout figures in the Saudi Pro League since his move from Manchester United. His contract with the Riyadh-based club runs until the end of June 2027, meaning any potential transfer would require negotiations and a substantial financial package.

A return to Europe would represent another dramatic chapter in Ronaldo’s illustrious career, which has included spells at Sporting, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus. While no formal offer has been confirmed, the renewed links are likely to fuel debate over whether one of the modern game’s greatest players could once again feature in one of Europe’s top leagues.