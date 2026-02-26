26 February 2026
EN

Qarabag striker Camilo Duran facing injury assessment after Newcastle defeat

World football
News
26 February 2026 14:15
7
Qarabag striker Camilo Duran facing injury assessment after Newcastle defeat

Qarabag striker Camilo Duran is undergoing medical evaluation after sustaining an injury in the Champions League play-off second leg against Newcastle, a match that ended in a 3-2 defeat for the Azerbaijani side.

According to İdman.Biz, citing the club’s press service, the Colombian forward was forced to leave the pitch in the second half at St James’ Park. Duran had earlier scored in the 50th minute to give Qarabag hope on the night, but was unable to complete the fixture due to the knock.

“Camilo Duran, who picked up an injury in the return game against Newcastle, is currently under medical supervision. Detailed information will be provided once the doctors reach a final conclusion,” the club said in a statement.

Qarabag were eliminated from Europe’s premier club competition on aggregate following the two-legged tie, bringing their Champions League campaign to an end. The timing of Duran’s injury could prove significant as the domestic season continues, with further tests expected in the coming days to determine the extent of the problem and a possible recovery timeline.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Juventus set to extend Luciano Spalletti contract, confirms Giorgio Chiellini
13:05
World football

Juventus set to extend Luciano Spalletti contract, confirms Giorgio Chiellini

Sporting director insists head coach’s future has “never been in doubt”
Chelsea linked with sensational Cristiano Ronaldo return to Europe
12:30
World football

Chelsea linked with sensational Cristiano Ronaldo return to Europe

Portuguese forward reportedly attracting serious interest from Stamford Bridge
Allardyce claims Chelsea would sell Palmer for the right price amid Manchester United links
11:59
World football

Allardyce claims Chelsea would sell Palmer for the right price amid Manchester United links

Former West Ham boss says question is whether United can meet Chelsea’s valuation
Osimhen hails Galatasaray resilience after dramatic extra-time triumph over Juventus
11:20
World football

Osimhen hails Galatasaray resilience after dramatic extra-time triumph over Juventus

Turkish champions overturn three-goal swing to progress in Champions League play-off thriller
Arda Guler marks 100th Real Madrid appearance on his 21st birthday
10:17
World football

Arda Guler marks 100th Real Madrid appearance on his 21st birthday

Turkish midfielder becomes third-youngest player since 2009/10 to reach century for the Spanish giants
Champions League play-off round concludes as last-16 line-up confirmed
09:40
World football

Champions League play-off round concludes as last-16 line-up confirmed

Atalanta, Real Madrid and Atletico progress while Newcastle seal emphatic aggregate win over Qarabag

Most read

Gurban Gurbanov insists Qarabag gained ‘serious step forward’ despite Champions League exit
25 February 13:51
Football

Gurban Gurbanov insists Qarabag gained ‘serious step forward’ despite Champions League exit

Head coach reflects on Newcastle defeat as Azerbaijani champions bow out at play-off stage
Qarabag given warm welcome on return from Newcastle despite European exit - PHOTO/VIDEO
25 February 14:11
Football

Qarabag given warm welcome on return from Newcastle despite European exit - PHOTO/VIDEO

Supporters greet squad at Baku airport as fans praise Kochalski’s display
Jessica Tuga sparks controversy with social media post about Vinicius Junior
23 February 17:33
World football

Jessica Tuga sparks controversy with social media post about Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid winger drawn into fresh debate amid ongoing racism investigations
Mbappe struggles for rhythm as knee issue lingers at Real Madrid
23 February 17:01
World football

Mbappe struggles for rhythm as knee issue lingers at Real Madrid

French forward below his usual standards against Osasuna amid ongoing fitness concerns