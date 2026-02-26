Qarabag striker Camilo Duran facing injury assessment after Newcastle defeat

Qarabag striker Camilo Duran is undergoing medical evaluation after sustaining an injury in the Champions League play-off second leg against Newcastle, a match that ended in a 3-2 defeat for the Azerbaijani side.

According to İdman.Biz, citing the club’s press service, the Colombian forward was forced to leave the pitch in the second half at St James’ Park. Duran had earlier scored in the 50th minute to give Qarabag hope on the night, but was unable to complete the fixture due to the knock.

“Camilo Duran, who picked up an injury in the return game against Newcastle, is currently under medical supervision. Detailed information will be provided once the doctors reach a final conclusion,” the club said in a statement.

Qarabag were eliminated from Europe’s premier club competition on aggregate following the two-legged tie, bringing their Champions League campaign to an end. The timing of Duran’s injury could prove significant as the domestic season continues, with further tests expected in the coming days to determine the extent of the problem and a possible recovery timeline.