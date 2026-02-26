Allardyce claims Chelsea would sell Palmer for the right price amid Manchester United links

Sam Allardyce believes Chelsea would be prepared to part ways with Cole Palmer if a suitable offer arrives, amid reported interest from Manchester United, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast, the former West Ham manager suggested that Stamford Bridge chiefs would consider a sale at the right figure. “I think Chelsea would sell Palmer for the right price. The question is whether Manchester United have the money Chelsea would want,” Allardyce said.

Palmer, 21, has emerged as one of Chelsea’s most influential attacking players since his move from Manchester City, quickly establishing himself as a key figure in a squad that has undergone significant rebuilding in recent seasons. Despite a recent dip in form linked to injury issues, Allardyce insisted the England international remains a long-term elite prospect.

“He can play at the top level for another eight years. His talent was clear from day one after he joined Chelsea. He’s had a slight downturn because of injury, but he’ll get back to his best pretty quickly,” he added.

This season Palmer has made 19 appearances in all competitions, scoring nine goals and providing three assists, underlining why any potential transfer would command a substantial fee in the current market.