26 February 2026
EN

Allardyce claims Chelsea would sell Palmer for the right price amid Manchester United links

World football
News
26 February 2026 11:59
20
Allardyce claims Chelsea would sell Palmer for the right price amid Manchester United links

Sam Allardyce believes Chelsea would be prepared to part ways with Cole Palmer if a suitable offer arrives, amid reported interest from Manchester United, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast, the former West Ham manager suggested that Stamford Bridge chiefs would consider a sale at the right figure. “I think Chelsea would sell Palmer for the right price. The question is whether Manchester United have the money Chelsea would want,” Allardyce said.

Palmer, 21, has emerged as one of Chelsea’s most influential attacking players since his move from Manchester City, quickly establishing himself as a key figure in a squad that has undergone significant rebuilding in recent seasons. Despite a recent dip in form linked to injury issues, Allardyce insisted the England international remains a long-term elite prospect.

“He can play at the top level for another eight years. His talent was clear from day one after he joined Chelsea. He’s had a slight downturn because of injury, but he’ll get back to his best pretty quickly,” he added.

This season Palmer has made 19 appearances in all competitions, scoring nine goals and providing three assists, underlining why any potential transfer would command a substantial fee in the current market.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Qarabag striker Camilo Duran facing injury assessment after Newcastle defeat
14:15
World football

Qarabag striker Camilo Duran facing injury assessment after Newcastle defeat

Colombian forward forced off at St James’ Park as Azerbaijani champions exit Champions League
Juventus set to extend Luciano Spalletti contract, confirms Giorgio Chiellini
13:05
World football

Juventus set to extend Luciano Spalletti contract, confirms Giorgio Chiellini

Sporting director insists head coach’s future has “never been in doubt”
Chelsea linked with sensational Cristiano Ronaldo return to Europe
12:30
World football

Chelsea linked with sensational Cristiano Ronaldo return to Europe

Portuguese forward reportedly attracting serious interest from Stamford Bridge
Osimhen hails Galatasaray resilience after dramatic extra-time triumph over Juventus
11:20
World football

Osimhen hails Galatasaray resilience after dramatic extra-time triumph over Juventus

Turkish champions overturn three-goal swing to progress in Champions League play-off thriller
Arda Guler marks 100th Real Madrid appearance on his 21st birthday
10:17
World football

Arda Guler marks 100th Real Madrid appearance on his 21st birthday

Turkish midfielder becomes third-youngest player since 2009/10 to reach century for the Spanish giants
Champions League play-off round concludes as last-16 line-up confirmed
09:40
World football

Champions League play-off round concludes as last-16 line-up confirmed

Atalanta, Real Madrid and Atletico progress while Newcastle seal emphatic aggregate win over Qarabag

Most read

Gurban Gurbanov insists Qarabag gained ‘serious step forward’ despite Champions League exit
25 February 13:51
Football

Gurban Gurbanov insists Qarabag gained ‘serious step forward’ despite Champions League exit

Head coach reflects on Newcastle defeat as Azerbaijani champions bow out at play-off stage
Qarabag given warm welcome on return from Newcastle despite European exit - PHOTO/VIDEO
25 February 14:11
Football

Qarabag given warm welcome on return from Newcastle despite European exit - PHOTO/VIDEO

Supporters greet squad at Baku airport as fans praise Kochalski’s display
Jessica Tuga sparks controversy with social media post about Vinicius Junior
23 February 17:33
World football

Jessica Tuga sparks controversy with social media post about Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid winger drawn into fresh debate amid ongoing racism investigations
Mbappe struggles for rhythm as knee issue lingers at Real Madrid
23 February 17:01
World football

Mbappe struggles for rhythm as knee issue lingers at Real Madrid

French forward below his usual standards against Osasuna amid ongoing fitness concerns