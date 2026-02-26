26 February 2026
EN

Raphinha backs Barcelona to stage comeback against Atletico Madrid in Copa del Rey

World football
News
26 February 2026 14:59
46
Raphinha backs Barcelona to stage comeback against Atletico Madrid in Copa del Rey

Barcelona forward Raphinha has expressed confidence that his side can overturn a four-goal deficit against Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey semi-finals, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking ahead of the return leg, the Brazil international admitted the scale of the challenge but insisted that belief remains strong within the dressing room. Atletico secured a commanding 4-0 victory in the first leg, leaving Barcelona facing an uphill battle to keep their domestic cup hopes alive.

“We are completely confident that we can produce a great performance,” Raphinha said. “We believe in ourselves and we know we are capable of a big comeback. If there is a team that can do it, it is us.”

Barcelona have endured a turbulent season marked by inconsistency and intense scrutiny, yet the club’s history is filled with dramatic European and domestic fightbacks. The upcoming clash at home is expected to test both their character and tactical discipline against a typically resilient Atletico side under Diego Simeone.

While the odds appear firmly in Atletico’s favour, Raphinha’s comments reflect the mood inside the Catalan camp, where players are determined to respond after what was widely seen as one of their most disappointing performances of the campaign.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Wesley Sneijder receives death threats after condemning racism in Benfica v Real Madrid clash
17:45
World football

Wesley Sneijder receives death threats after condemning racism in Benfica v Real Madrid clash

Former Netherlands international speaks out in defence of Vinicius Junior
Liverpool among clubs monitoring Anthony Gordon after Champions League statement performance
16:06
World football

Liverpool among clubs monitoring Anthony Gordon after Champions League statement performance

Newcastle forward’s four-goal haul against Qarabag fuels summer transfer speculation
Qarabag receive €500,000 bonus after Juninho’s Flamengo triumphs
15:30
World football

Qarabag receive €500,000 bonus after Juninho’s Flamengo triumphs

Former striker’s domestic and Copa Libertadores titles trigger lucrative clause for Azerbaijani champions
Qarabag striker Camilo Duran facing injury assessment after Newcastle defeat
14:15
World football

Qarabag striker Camilo Duran facing injury assessment after Newcastle defeat

Colombian forward forced off at St James’ Park as Azerbaijani champions exit Champions League
Juventus set to extend Luciano Spalletti contract, confirms Giorgio Chiellini
13:05
World football

Juventus set to extend Luciano Spalletti contract, confirms Giorgio Chiellini

Sporting director insists head coach’s future has “never been in doubt”
Chelsea linked with sensational Cristiano Ronaldo return to Europe
12:30
World football

Chelsea linked with sensational Cristiano Ronaldo return to Europe

Portuguese forward reportedly attracting serious interest from Stamford Bridge

Most read

Gurban Gurbanov insists Qarabag gained ‘serious step forward’ despite Champions League exit
25 February 13:51
Football

Gurban Gurbanov insists Qarabag gained ‘serious step forward’ despite Champions League exit

Head coach reflects on Newcastle defeat as Azerbaijani champions bow out at play-off stage
Qarabag given warm welcome on return from Newcastle despite European exit - PHOTO/VIDEO
25 February 14:11
Football

Qarabag given warm welcome on return from Newcastle despite European exit - PHOTO/VIDEO

Supporters greet squad at Baku airport as fans praise Kochalski’s display
Benzema suffers thigh injury ahead of key Al Hilal fixture
24 February 12:46
World football

Benzema suffers thigh injury ahead of key Al Hilal fixture

French striker doubtful for Pro League clash with Al Taawoun
Qarabag striker Camilo Duran joins exclusive list of Colombian scorers in Champions League season
25 February 12:10
Football

Qarabag striker Camilo Duran joins exclusive list of Colombian scorers in Champions League season

Forward becomes third Colombian to net five or more goals in a single European campaign