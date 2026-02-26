Raphinha backs Barcelona to stage comeback against Atletico Madrid in Copa del Rey

Barcelona forward Raphinha has expressed confidence that his side can overturn a four-goal deficit against Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey semi-finals, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking ahead of the return leg, the Brazil international admitted the scale of the challenge but insisted that belief remains strong within the dressing room. Atletico secured a commanding 4-0 victory in the first leg, leaving Barcelona facing an uphill battle to keep their domestic cup hopes alive.

“We are completely confident that we can produce a great performance,” Raphinha said. “We believe in ourselves and we know we are capable of a big comeback. If there is a team that can do it, it is us.”

Barcelona have endured a turbulent season marked by inconsistency and intense scrutiny, yet the club’s history is filled with dramatic European and domestic fightbacks. The upcoming clash at home is expected to test both their character and tactical discipline against a typically resilient Atletico side under Diego Simeone.

While the odds appear firmly in Atletico’s favour, Raphinha’s comments reflect the mood inside the Catalan camp, where players are determined to respond after what was widely seen as one of their most disappointing performances of the campaign.