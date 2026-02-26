26 February 2026
EN

Liverpool among clubs monitoring Anthony Gordon after Champions League statement performance

26 February 2026
Anthony Gordon could find himself at the centre of a major transfer battle this summer, with Liverpool and several other leading clubs reportedly tracking the Newcastle United winger, İdman.Biz reports.

Speculation intensified following Gordon’s explosive display in Newcastle’s 6-1 away victory over Qarabag in the Champions League. The 24-year-old produced a four-goal masterclass, a performance that has been described as a defining moment in his European career and one that firmly underlined his ability to deliver on the continental stage.

British media believe the showing against the Azerbaijani champions prompted a reassessment of Gordon’s standing among elite clubs. His tally in this season’s competition took him to 10 Champions League goals overall, placing him among the top 16 English scorers in the tournament’s history — a notable milestone for a player still approaching his prime years.

Gordon’s stock has risen sharply, with his estimated market value said to have climbed to around €95 million following his record-breaking night in Baku. Qarabag were not the only high-profile opponents to suffer at his hands this season, with Barcelona and Bayer also conceding to the England international during Newcastle’s European campaign.

While Newcastle remain determined to build around one of their most dynamic attacking assets, interest from Liverpool and other heavyweights is expected to test their resolve when the transfer window opens.

Idman.Biz
