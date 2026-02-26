26 February 2026
EN

Qarabag receive €500,000 bonus after Juninho’s Flamengo triumphs

World football
News
26 February 2026 15:30
42
Qarabag receive €500,000 bonus after Juninho’s Flamengo triumphs

Qarabag have secured an additional financial boost following the success of former forward Juninho Olavio at Brazilian giants Flamengo.

According to İdman.Biz citing by futbolinfo.az, the Brazilian’s recent achievements have generated a further 1 million manat, approximately €500,000, for the club from Agdam. When Juninho was sold to Flamengo a year ago for €5 million, the deal reportedly included a clause guaranteeing Qarabag a €250,000 bonus for each major trophy won by the player with his new side.

Since then, Juninho has helped Flamengo lift both the Brazilian league title and the Copa Libertadores, activating two bonus payments and delivering the full €500,000 to Qarabag.

The transfer has proven highly profitable for the Azerbaijani champions. Juninho was initially signed in 2023 for just €450,000, meaning the club have made a substantial return not only from the headline transfer fee but also from performance-related add-ons.

For Qarabag, who have built a reputation for smart recruitment and player development in recent seasons, the deal underlines their growing presence in the international transfer market and their ability to maximise value from outgoing transfers.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Wesley Sneijder receives death threats after condemning racism in Benfica v Real Madrid clash
17:45
World football

Wesley Sneijder receives death threats after condemning racism in Benfica v Real Madrid clash

Former Netherlands international speaks out in defence of Vinicius Junior
Liverpool among clubs monitoring Anthony Gordon after Champions League statement performance
16:06
World football

Liverpool among clubs monitoring Anthony Gordon after Champions League statement performance

Newcastle forward’s four-goal haul against Qarabag fuels summer transfer speculation
Raphinha backs Barcelona to stage comeback against Atletico Madrid in Copa del Rey
14:59
World football

Raphinha backs Barcelona to stage comeback against Atletico Madrid in Copa del Rey

Brazilian forward insists “if any team can do it, it’s us” after heavy first-leg defeat
Qarabag striker Camilo Duran facing injury assessment after Newcastle defeat
14:15
World football

Qarabag striker Camilo Duran facing injury assessment after Newcastle defeat

Colombian forward forced off at St James’ Park as Azerbaijani champions exit Champions League
Juventus set to extend Luciano Spalletti contract, confirms Giorgio Chiellini
13:05
World football

Juventus set to extend Luciano Spalletti contract, confirms Giorgio Chiellini

Sporting director insists head coach’s future has “never been in doubt”
Chelsea linked with sensational Cristiano Ronaldo return to Europe
12:30
World football

Chelsea linked with sensational Cristiano Ronaldo return to Europe

Portuguese forward reportedly attracting serious interest from Stamford Bridge

Most read

Gurban Gurbanov insists Qarabag gained ‘serious step forward’ despite Champions League exit
25 February 13:51
Football

Gurban Gurbanov insists Qarabag gained ‘serious step forward’ despite Champions League exit

Head coach reflects on Newcastle defeat as Azerbaijani champions bow out at play-off stage
Qarabag given warm welcome on return from Newcastle despite European exit - PHOTO/VIDEO
25 February 14:11
Football

Qarabag given warm welcome on return from Newcastle despite European exit - PHOTO/VIDEO

Supporters greet squad at Baku airport as fans praise Kochalski’s display
Benzema suffers thigh injury ahead of key Al Hilal fixture
24 February 12:46
World football

Benzema suffers thigh injury ahead of key Al Hilal fixture

French striker doubtful for Pro League clash with Al Taawoun
Qarabag striker Camilo Duran joins exclusive list of Colombian scorers in Champions League season
25 February 12:10
Football

Qarabag striker Camilo Duran joins exclusive list of Colombian scorers in Champions League season

Forward becomes third Colombian to net five or more goals in a single European campaign