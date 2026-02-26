Qarabag receive €500,000 bonus after Juninho’s Flamengo triumphs

Qarabag have secured an additional financial boost following the success of former forward Juninho Olavio at Brazilian giants Flamengo.

According to İdman.Biz citing by futbolinfo.az, the Brazilian’s recent achievements have generated a further 1 million manat, approximately €500,000, for the club from Agdam. When Juninho was sold to Flamengo a year ago for €5 million, the deal reportedly included a clause guaranteeing Qarabag a €250,000 bonus for each major trophy won by the player with his new side.

Since then, Juninho has helped Flamengo lift both the Brazilian league title and the Copa Libertadores, activating two bonus payments and delivering the full €500,000 to Qarabag.

The transfer has proven highly profitable for the Azerbaijani champions. Juninho was initially signed in 2023 for just €450,000, meaning the club have made a substantial return not only from the headline transfer fee but also from performance-related add-ons.

For Qarabag, who have built a reputation for smart recruitment and player development in recent seasons, the deal underlines their growing presence in the international transfer market and their ability to maximise value from outgoing transfers.