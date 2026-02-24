24 February 2026
Benzema suffers thigh injury ahead of key Al Hilal fixture

24 February 2026 12:46
Karim Benzema is facing a spell on the sidelines after sustaining a thigh muscle injury during training with Al Hilal, casting doubt over his availability for the upcoming Saudi Pro League fixture against Al Taawoun, İdman.Biz reports.

The Saudi club confirmed the setback via their official X account, revealing that the former Real Madrid forward picked up the problem in the build-up to the 10th round of league action. Benzema is scheduled to undergo further medical examinations on 24 February to determine the severity of the injury.

Al Hilal have not yet provided a timeline for his recovery, with the nature of the muscle issue and potential rehabilitation period expected to be clarified following the additional tests. As it stands, his participation in the next few matches remains uncertain.

Benzema, who joined the Riyadh-based side amid a wave of high-profile arrivals to the Saudi top flight, has been a central figure in Al Hilal’s domestic campaign. Any extended absence would represent a significant blow as the club continue their push at the top end of the table in an increasingly competitive Pro League season.

