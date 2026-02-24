24 February 2026
EN

Griezmann Set for MLS Move as Potential Rival to Nariman Akhundzade

World football
News
24 February 2026 10:17
25
Griezmann Set for MLS Move as Potential Rival to Nariman Akhundzade

Antoine Griezmann is close to completing a move from Atlético Madrid to MLS side Orlando City.

According to İdman.Biz, citing Fabrizio Romano, negotiations between the parties are ongoing and have made significant progress in recent days.

Orlando City are aiming to finalize the transfer in the coming weeks following a visit to Madrid by the club’s sporting director, Ricardo Moreira.

Griezmann is Atlético Madrid’s all-time leading goalscorer with 210 goals. This season, the French forward has made 35 appearances across all competitions, scoring 12 goals and providing two assists. His current contract runs until the summer of 2027.

Earlier, Qarabağ forward Nariman Akhundzade joined MLS side Columbus Crew, becoming the first Azerbaijani footballer to play in the league. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2029.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Ronaldo sends message of support to Lindsey Vonn after Olympic injury scare
12:08
World football

Ronaldo sends message of support to Lindsey Vonn after Olympic injury scare

Portuguese star praises American skier’s resilience following hospital discharge
Mourinho to miss Benfica press conference before decisive Real Madrid clash
11:34
World football

Mourinho to miss Benfica press conference before decisive Real Madrid clash

Assistant Joao Tralhao to step in as Champions League tie gathers controversy
Benfica winger Prestiani weighing legal action after racism storm in Madrid tie
10:59
World football

Benfica winger Prestiani weighing legal action after racism storm in Madrid tie

UEFA suspends Argentine as tensions rise ahead of Champions League second leg
Barcelona could walk away from Rashford deal as Flick eyes Savio swoop
09:42
World football

Barcelona could walk away from Rashford deal as Flick eyes Savio swoop

German coach weighing up Premier League alternative amid La Liga title push
Loftus-Cheek suffers fractured jaw in Milan’s clash with Parma
23 February 17:59
World football

Loftus-Cheek suffers fractured jaw in Milan’s clash with Parma

England midfielder facing lengthy lay-off after serious facial injury in Serie A
Jessica Tuga sparks controversy with social media post about Vinicius Junior
23 February 17:33
World football

Jessica Tuga sparks controversy with social media post about Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid winger drawn into fresh debate amid ongoing racism investigations

Most read

Olympic champion Leerdam’s race suit put up for sale
21 February 13:25
Winter sports

Olympic champion Leerdam’s race suit put up for sale

Signed speed skating outfit becomes most expensive item on Dutch athletes’ resale platform
Polish skater injured in dramatic Olympic short track crash - VIDEO
21 February 14:50
Olympics-2026

Polish skater injured in dramatic Olympic short track crash - VIDEO

1500m quarter-final abandoned after collision leaves athlete requiring medical evacuation
Luis Figo refuses to choose between Messi and Ronaldo
21 February 16:20
World football

Luis Figo refuses to choose between Messi and Ronaldo

Portugal legend says football should celebrate greatness rather than comparisons
Ganja vs Sabah: A Cup Final with a Taste of Revenge - IDMAN.BIZ
21 February 17:50
Basketball

Ganja vs Sabah: A Cup Final with a Taste of Revenge - IDMAN.BIZ

A final where local players could decide the outcome