Antoine Griezmann is close to completing a move from Atlético Madrid to MLS side Orlando City.

According to İdman.Biz, citing Fabrizio Romano, negotiations between the parties are ongoing and have made significant progress in recent days.

Orlando City are aiming to finalize the transfer in the coming weeks following a visit to Madrid by the club’s sporting director, Ricardo Moreira.

Griezmann is Atlético Madrid’s all-time leading goalscorer with 210 goals. This season, the French forward has made 35 appearances across all competitions, scoring 12 goals and providing two assists. His current contract runs until the summer of 2027.

Earlier, Qarabağ forward Nariman Akhundzade joined MLS side Columbus Crew, becoming the first Azerbaijani footballer to play in the league. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2029.