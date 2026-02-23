Loftus-Cheek suffers fractured jaw in Milan’s clash with Parma

AC Milan midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is set for an extended spell on the sidelines after suffering a fractured jaw during the Serie A fixture against Parma Calcio 1913, Idman.Biz reports.

The incident occurred in Milan’s 26th-round encounter in Serie A, where Loftus-Cheek was involved in a heavy collision that left him requiring immediate medical attention. Initial assessments confirmed that the 29-year-old fractured his jaw and lost several teeth as a result of the impact.

According to early medical reports, the England international is expected to miss the remainder of the season. The setback represents a major blow for Milan, who have relied on Loftus-Cheek’s physical presence and ball-carrying ability in midfield during a demanding domestic and European campaign.

Beyond club football, the injury could also affect his prospects with the England national football team. Having recently re-established himself in the international setup, Loftus-Cheek now faces uncertainty over his place in future squads, particularly with the 2026 World Cup cycle approaching.

Milan are yet to confirm a definitive recovery timeline, but the focus will be on ensuring a full rehabilitation rather than rushing the midfielder back into action. For Loftus-Cheek, the coming months are likely to be as much about resilience off the pitch as performances on it.