24 February 2026
EN

Loftus-Cheek suffers fractured jaw in Milan’s clash with Parma

World football
News
23 February 2026 17:59
24
Loftus-Cheek suffers fractured jaw in Milan’s clash with Parma

AC Milan midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is set for an extended spell on the sidelines after suffering a fractured jaw during the Serie A fixture against Parma Calcio 1913, Idman.Biz reports.

The incident occurred in Milan’s 26th-round encounter in Serie A, where Loftus-Cheek was involved in a heavy collision that left him requiring immediate medical attention. Initial assessments confirmed that the 29-year-old fractured his jaw and lost several teeth as a result of the impact.

According to early medical reports, the England international is expected to miss the remainder of the season. The setback represents a major blow for Milan, who have relied on Loftus-Cheek’s physical presence and ball-carrying ability in midfield during a demanding domestic and European campaign.

Beyond club football, the injury could also affect his prospects with the England national football team. Having recently re-established himself in the international setup, Loftus-Cheek now faces uncertainty over his place in future squads, particularly with the 2026 World Cup cycle approaching.

Milan are yet to confirm a definitive recovery timeline, but the focus will be on ensuring a full rehabilitation rather than rushing the midfielder back into action. For Loftus-Cheek, the coming months are likely to be as much about resilience off the pitch as performances on it.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Jessica Tuga sparks controversy with social media post about Vinicius Junior
23 February 17:33
World football

Jessica Tuga sparks controversy with social media post about Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid winger drawn into fresh debate amid ongoing racism investigations
Mbappe struggles for rhythm as knee issue lingers at Real Madrid
23 February 17:01
World football

Mbappe struggles for rhythm as knee issue lingers at Real Madrid

French forward below his usual standards against Osasuna amid ongoing fitness concerns
Match in Mexico’s women’s league halted after sounds resembling gunshots
23 February 15:59
World football

Match in Mexico’s women’s league halted after sounds resembling gunshots

Game between Necaxa and Queretaro briefly suspended amid security concerns in Aguascalientes
France goalkeeper who debuted against Azerbaijan faces World Cup 2026 doubt
23 February 13:49
World football

France goalkeeper who debuted against Azerbaijan faces World Cup 2026 doubt

Lucas Chevalier risks missing France’s March call-up and World Cup 2026 squad amid lack of playing time at PSG
Salah endures longest Premier League goal drought of Liverpool career
23 February 12:44
World football

Salah endures longest Premier League goal drought of Liverpool career

Mohamed Salah’s nine-game Premier League goal drought continues after Liverpool defeat to Nottingham Forest in 2025-26 season
Laporta seen cleaning seats at camp nou as barcelona election campaign gathers pace
23 February 10:27
World football

Laporta seen cleaning seats at camp nou as barcelona election campaign gathers pace

Former president spotted with mop before la liga win, underlining his return to club politics

Most read

Olympic champion Leerdam’s race suit put up for sale
21 February 13:25
Winter sports

Olympic champion Leerdam’s race suit put up for sale

Signed speed skating outfit becomes most expensive item on Dutch athletes’ resale platform
De Bruyne set to begin Napoli recovery after long injury lay-off
21 February 12:00
World football

De Bruyne set to begin Napoli recovery after long injury lay-off

Belgian playmaker to return to Italy months after October surgery
Polish skater injured in dramatic Olympic short track crash - VIDEO
21 February 14:50
Olympics-2026

Polish skater injured in dramatic Olympic short track crash - VIDEO

1500m quarter-final abandoned after collision leaves athlete requiring medical evacuation
Zidane set to take over France after 2026 World Cup
21 February 09:40
World football

Zidane set to take over France after 2026 World Cup

FFF reaches verbal agreement while Deschamps prepares Les Bleus for final tournament