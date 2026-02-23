23 February 2026
EN

France goalkeeper who debuted against Azerbaijan faces World Cup 2026 doubt

World football
News
23 February 2026 13:49
18
France goalkeeper who debuted against Azerbaijan faces World Cup 2026 doubt

Lucas Chevalier, the France goalkeeper who made his international debut against Azerbaijan, is reportedly at risk of missing out on the 2026 World Cup squad, Idman.Biz reports.

The 24-year-old Paris Saint-Germain shot-stopper earned his first cap in Baku during France’s World Cup qualifying campaign, helping Les Bleus to a 3-1 victory. However, his international future has now come under scrutiny.

According to French media reports, the national team coaching staff are increasingly concerned about Chevalier’s lack of regular playing time at club level. In recent weeks he has remained on the bench at PSG, losing his starting place to Matvey Safonov.

If his situation does not improve, Chevalier’s chances of receiving a call-up for France’s March fixtures appear slim. With Didier Deschamps preparing what could be his final major tournament in charge of the national side, it is considered unlikely that he would select a goalkeeper short of match sharpness and confidence for such a high-stakes campaign.

France’s goalkeeping coach Franck Raviot has already begun monitoring alternative options. Among those reportedly under consideration are Jean Butez of Como and Robin Risser of Lens.

For Chevalier, the coming weeks may prove decisive. Once hailed as a long-term option for the national team, he now faces a battle simply to remain in contention ahead of World Cup 2026.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Salah endures longest Premier League goal drought of Liverpool career
12:44
World football

Salah endures longest Premier League goal drought of Liverpool career

Mohamed Salah’s nine-game Premier League goal drought continues after Liverpool defeat to Nottingham Forest in 2025-26 season
Laporta seen cleaning seats at camp nou as barcelona election campaign gathers pace
10:27
World football

Laporta seen cleaning seats at camp nou as barcelona election campaign gathers pace

Former president spotted with mop before la liga win, underlining his return to club politics
Porto call for action after alleged racist incident involving Vinicius Junior
21 February 17:05
World football

Porto call for action after alleged racist incident involving Vinicius Junior

Club writes to federation and league demanding stronger anti-racism measures
Luis Figo refuses to choose between Messi and Ronaldo
21 February 16:20
World football

Luis Figo refuses to choose between Messi and Ronaldo

Portugal legend says football should celebrate greatness rather than comparisons
Guardiola praises Qarabag goalkeeper ahead of Newcastle clash
21 February 12:40
World football

Guardiola praises Qarabag goalkeeper ahead of Newcastle clash

City boss highlights Mateusz Kochalski’s saves after heavy Champions League defeat
De Bruyne set to begin Napoli recovery after long injury lay-off
21 February 12:00
World football

De Bruyne set to begin Napoli recovery after long injury lay-off

Belgian playmaker to return to Italy months after October surgery

Most read

De Bruyne set to begin Napoli recovery after long injury lay-off
21 February 12:00
World football

De Bruyne set to begin Napoli recovery after long injury lay-off

Belgian playmaker to return to Italy months after October surgery
Polish skater injured in dramatic Olympic short track crash - VIDEO
21 February 14:50
Olympics-2026

Polish skater injured in dramatic Olympic short track crash - VIDEO

1500m quarter-final abandoned after collision leaves athlete requiring medical evacuation
Olympic champion Leerdam’s race suit put up for sale
21 February 13:25
Winter sports

Olympic champion Leerdam’s race suit put up for sale

Signed speed skating outfit becomes most expensive item on Dutch athletes’ resale platform
Zidane set to take over France after 2026 World Cup
21 February 09:40
World football

Zidane set to take over France after 2026 World Cup

FFF reaches verbal agreement while Deschamps prepares Les Bleus for final tournament