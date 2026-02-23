France goalkeeper who debuted against Azerbaijan faces World Cup 2026 doubt

Lucas Chevalier, the France goalkeeper who made his international debut against Azerbaijan, is reportedly at risk of missing out on the 2026 World Cup squad, Idman.Biz reports.

The 24-year-old Paris Saint-Germain shot-stopper earned his first cap in Baku during France’s World Cup qualifying campaign, helping Les Bleus to a 3-1 victory. However, his international future has now come under scrutiny.

According to French media reports, the national team coaching staff are increasingly concerned about Chevalier’s lack of regular playing time at club level. In recent weeks he has remained on the bench at PSG, losing his starting place to Matvey Safonov.

If his situation does not improve, Chevalier’s chances of receiving a call-up for France’s March fixtures appear slim. With Didier Deschamps preparing what could be his final major tournament in charge of the national side, it is considered unlikely that he would select a goalkeeper short of match sharpness and confidence for such a high-stakes campaign.

France’s goalkeeping coach Franck Raviot has already begun monitoring alternative options. Among those reportedly under consideration are Jean Butez of Como and Robin Risser of Lens.

For Chevalier, the coming weeks may prove decisive. Once hailed as a long-term option for the national team, he now faces a battle simply to remain in contention ahead of World Cup 2026.