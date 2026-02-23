24 February 2026
EN

Mbappe struggles for rhythm as knee issue lingers at Real Madrid

World football
News
23 February 2026 17:01
33
Mbappe struggles for rhythm as knee issue lingers at Real Madrid

Real Madrid CF forward Kylian Mbappe endured one of his quietest performances of the season in the recent clash with CA Osasuna, raising fresh concerns about his physical condition, Idman.Biz reports.

Although Mbappe had a goal ruled out for a marginal offside and provided a pass to Vinicius Junior, his overall display lacked the sharpness and explosiveness that have defined much of his campaign. According to Marca, the dip in form may be linked to a lingering knee problem that has troubled the French star since early December.

The club confirmed on December 31 that Mbappe had suffered a sprain to his right knee. The discomfort reportedly began during a 2-0 defeat to Celta Vigo on December 7, and since then he has struggled to reach full fitness. Despite missing a fixture against Manchester City, he continued playing under head coach Xabi Alonso without a detailed medical update being made public.

One major motivation behind his decision to push through the pain was a personal milestone: equalling Cristiano Ronaldo’s record as the club’s top scorer in a single calendar year. Mbappe ultimately managed to match the Portuguese icon’s mark, but the physical toll appears to be catching up with him.

Statistically, there is no immediate cause for alarm. However, the forward has now gone two matches without scoring, an unusual drought by his lofty standards. Over the past two and a half months, despite knee pain, he has been among the most-used outfield players in La Liga and across all competitions.

The latest warning sign came at the Bernabeu against Real Sociedad, when Mbappe was included in the squad after missing two training sessions but remained on the bench and did not feature. Ahead of a crucial tie with Benfica, the coaching staff opted not to take unnecessary risks.

Mbappe had previously accelerated his recovery to feature in the Spanish Super Cup final, returning earlier than the initially projected three-week rehabilitation period. A brief appearance against Barcelona in Saudi Arabia suggested he was not fully recovered.

With the World Cup on the horizon, the long-term priority will be ensuring Mbappe’s knee heals properly. One potential solution could be a reduced workload during the upcoming international window, although it remains unclear whether France manager Didier Deschamps will rest him for friendlies against Brazil and Colombia in March.

For now, Real Madrid must carefully manage their star forward, balancing immediate ambitions with the need to protect one of the world’s most valuable assets.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Loftus-Cheek suffers fractured jaw in Milan’s clash with Parma
23 February 17:59
World football

Loftus-Cheek suffers fractured jaw in Milan’s clash with Parma

England midfielder facing lengthy lay-off after serious facial injury in Serie A
Jessica Tuga sparks controversy with social media post about Vinicius Junior
23 February 17:33
World football

Jessica Tuga sparks controversy with social media post about Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid winger drawn into fresh debate amid ongoing racism investigations
Match in Mexico’s women’s league halted after sounds resembling gunshots
23 February 15:59
World football

Match in Mexico’s women’s league halted after sounds resembling gunshots

Game between Necaxa and Queretaro briefly suspended amid security concerns in Aguascalientes
France goalkeeper who debuted against Azerbaijan faces World Cup 2026 doubt
23 February 13:49
World football

France goalkeeper who debuted against Azerbaijan faces World Cup 2026 doubt

Lucas Chevalier risks missing France’s March call-up and World Cup 2026 squad amid lack of playing time at PSG
Salah endures longest Premier League goal drought of Liverpool career
23 February 12:44
World football

Salah endures longest Premier League goal drought of Liverpool career

Mohamed Salah’s nine-game Premier League goal drought continues after Liverpool defeat to Nottingham Forest in 2025-26 season
Laporta seen cleaning seats at camp nou as barcelona election campaign gathers pace
23 February 10:27
World football

Laporta seen cleaning seats at camp nou as barcelona election campaign gathers pace

Former president spotted with mop before la liga win, underlining his return to club politics

Most read

Olympic champion Leerdam’s race suit put up for sale
21 February 13:25
Winter sports

Olympic champion Leerdam’s race suit put up for sale

Signed speed skating outfit becomes most expensive item on Dutch athletes’ resale platform
De Bruyne set to begin Napoli recovery after long injury lay-off
21 February 12:00
World football

De Bruyne set to begin Napoli recovery after long injury lay-off

Belgian playmaker to return to Italy months after October surgery
Polish skater injured in dramatic Olympic short track crash - VIDEO
21 February 14:50
Olympics-2026

Polish skater injured in dramatic Olympic short track crash - VIDEO

1500m quarter-final abandoned after collision leaves athlete requiring medical evacuation
Zidane set to take over France after 2026 World Cup
21 February 09:40
World football

Zidane set to take over France after 2026 World Cup

FFF reaches verbal agreement while Deschamps prepares Les Bleus for final tournament