Joan Laporta was spotted sweeping the stands at Camp Nou ahead of Barcelona’s 3-0 La Liga win over Levante, in a moment that quickly became symbolic of his renewed involvement in the club’s affairs, Idman.Biz reports.

The unusual sight came as Laporta returns to the spotlight following his decision to resign as president on February 9. The 61-year-old stepped down, alongside part of the board, in order to stand in the club’s presidential election scheduled for March 15 - a procedural move permitted under Barcelona’s statutes.

Before heading to the stands, Laporta was also seen cooking pasta for members of his election team at Bar Bocata, the Barcelona restaurant that will host an official signature-gathering point in support of his candidacy.

Although largely a ceremonial figure at the match, Laporta’s presence and his efforts to engage with supporters and club staff reflect his determination to reconnect with the fanbase and draw attention to his campaign platform.

The mood around Barcelona remains charged as voting approaches, with supporters keenly watching every gesture from candidates vying to steer one of world football’s most famous clubs into the future.

Tags: , , , , ,