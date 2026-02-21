21 February 2026
Polish skater injured in dramatic Olympic short track crash - VIDEO

Olympics-2026
21 February 2026 14:50
48
Polish short track speed skater Kamila Selje suffered a serious facial injury during the Winter Olympic Games in Italy after a heavy crash in the women’s 1500 metres quarter-final, İdman.Biz.

The incident occurred while Selje was skating among the leaders when she made contact with American competitor Kristentos Griswold during an overtaking attempt, causing both athletes to fall at speed.

The blade of the opponent’s skate struck Selje beneath the eye, shattering her protective goggles and leaving her face covered in blood. Medical staff immediately rushed onto the ice, provided first aid and carried the athlete away on a stretcher. She is currently under medical supervision.

Race officials later disqualified both skaters for rule violations, and the heat was re-run without their participation. The accident highlights the risks of short track racing, where tight packs and sharp blades make high-speed collisions particularly dangerous despite mandatory safety equipment.

