19 February 2026
Ukraine threatens Paralympics boycott over Russia and Belarus participation

Olympics-2026
Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has warned it may boycott the 2026 Paralympic Games after athletes from Russia and Belarus were cleared to compete under their national flags and anthems, İdman.Biz reports.

The ministry also called on other countries to avoid attending the opening ceremony. Earlier it was confirmed that six Russian athletes had been approved to take part in the Games with national symbols.

In an official statement, Ukrainian officials said the decision “outrages” the Paralympic community and undermines trust in international sport. Kyiv has already imposed sanctions on Russian sports propagandists, the Russian Paralympic Committee and its head Pavel Rozhkov, arguing the movement should stand for dignity and fairness.

Ukraine urged the International Paralympic Committee and organisers to reconsider the ruling and prohibit Russian and Belarusian state symbols. It added that if the decision is not reversed, Ukrainian officials will not travel to the Games or attend official events and encouraged governments of other countries to act in solidarity.

The dispute highlights ongoing tensions within global sport since the invasion of Ukraine, with governing bodies facing pressure to balance inclusivity of athletes with political and ethical concerns.

Idman.Biz
