American rapper and actor Snoop Dogg posed for a photo with newly crowned Olympic champion Mikhail Shaidorov in Milan, with the pair pictured in front of the city’s cathedral at Piazza del Duomo. The images were shared by the figure skater on his social media accounts during the Winter Games celebrations, İdman.Biz reports.

The 21-year-old became only the second Olympic champion in Kazakhstan’s history in winter sports after winning gold in the men’s singles event at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan–Cortina d’Ampezzo. Shaidorov produced a remarkable comeback performance, moving from fifth place after the short programme to first overall with a combined score of 291.58 points.

The Winter Olympics are taking place from 6 to 22 February, and the meeting highlighted the global attention surrounding the Games, with celebrities and athletes gathering across Milan during the competition period.