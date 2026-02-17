17 February 2026
Metelkina and Berulava win Georgia’s first Winter Olympic medal

17 February 2026 15:45
Metelkina and Berulava win Georgia’s first Winter Olympic medal

Georgia celebrated a landmark moment in its sporting history as Anastasia Metelkina and Luka Berulava claimed the nation’s first ever medal at the Winter Olympic Games with silver in the pairs figure skating event at Milano Cortina 2026, İdman.Biz reports.

The final took place on 16 February in Milan, where the Georgian duo scored 221.75 points overall, finishing second in both the short programme and the free skate. They received 75.46 in the short and 146.29 in the free programme to secure a historic podium place.

Earlier in the Games, Metelkina and Berulava also played a key role in helping Georgia finish fourth in the team event, contributing valuable points in both segments and signalling their potential heading into the individual competition.

Japan’s Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara won gold, while Germany’s Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin took bronze, but the spotlight fell on Georgia’s breakthrough achievement as the country finally reached the Winter Olympic podium.

Idman.Biz
