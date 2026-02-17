Norway extend lead at Winter Olympics medal table

Norway have strengthened their position at the top of the unofficial team medal standings at the 25th Winter Olympic Games.

According to Idman.biz, as of 16 February the Norwegians have collected 28 medals — 12 gold, seven silver and nine bronze — maintaining a clear advantage over the rest of the field.

Host nation Italy sit second overall with 23 medals (8 gold, 4 silver, 11 bronze), while the United States are third on 19 (6-8-5). Norway’s lead in gold medals currently makes them the clear favourites to finish top of the table.

Despite strong performances from the hosts and several standout American displays across individual disciplines, no other delegation has yet matched Norway’s consistency across the programme. The broader top group also includes the Netherlands, Austria, Sweden and Switzerland, all recording notable results during the Games.

With several events still to come, the battle for second and third place remains open, but Norway already appear firmly on course for overall medal supremacy.