Breezy Johnson accepts proposal moments after Olympic crash - PHOTO/VIDEO

13 February 2026 17:54
American alpine skier Breezy Johnson experienced an unforgettable moment at the Winter Olympics after crashing out of the women’s super G but leaving the finish area engaged.

According to Idman.Biz, Johnson failed to complete her run after falling during the race. Yet shortly after reaching the finish zone, her partner Connor Watkins surprised her with a marriage proposal, which she accepted.

The emotional scene came just days after Johnson celebrated the biggest achievement of her career by winning Olympic gold in the downhill, her first title at the Games.

The dramatic sequence turned disappointment into celebration and quickly became one of the most memorable off piste moments of the competition, highlighting the human side of elite sport at the Winter Olympics.

