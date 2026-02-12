Journalists covering the Winter Olympics in Milan have been given a distinctly Italian welcome after organisers installed live pasta-making stations inside the media centre.

According to Idman.Biz, NBC reporter Lynette Romero filmed a feature showing professional chefs preparing fresh pasta by hand and serving it immediately to members of the press. The footage captured the entire process, from kneading the dough to cutting and plating the dish.

The Milano-Cortina 2026 organising committee created dedicated culinary areas across media zones as part of a wider effort to promote national culture during the Games. The initiative, centred on traditional Italian cuisine, has reportedly been warmly received by international sports reporters working long shifts at the Olympic venues.

Italian authorities allocated approximately €500,000 (around 1 million manats) to fund the catering concept, underlining the host nation’s desire to combine sporting spectacle with cultural presentation - a hallmark of recent Olympic events.