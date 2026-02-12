IOC president Coventry moved to tears after meeting banned Ukrainian athlete

International Olympic Committee president Kirsty Coventry was left in tears following a meeting with Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych, the organisation’s communications director Mark Adams has confirmed.

The meeting took place on the opening day of competition at the Winter Olympics, shortly after Heraskevych was disqualified from the tournament for breaching regulations prohibiting political symbolism. The athlete had continued to use a helmet featuring images of Ukrainian sportspeople killed during the war, despite prior warnings.

According to Adams, Coventry had attempted to find a compromise with the competitor, but the Ukrainian refused to alter his stance. “Yes, that’s true. I spoke with the president this morning - she was very emotional about the situation because she has invested a lot of effort from the perspective of an athlete and, in particular, as former chair of the Athletes’ Commission,” Adams said.

The IOC has repeatedly pointed to Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter, which restricts political messaging at Olympic venues, arguing that the policy is intended to preserve neutrality during the Games. The case has nevertheless reignited debate over freedom of expression for athletes competing amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.