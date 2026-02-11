Canada ice hockey team leave Olympic Village for five-star hotel

Canada’s men’s ice hockey team have opted to leave the Olympic Village and relocate to a five-star hotel during the Winter Olympic Games, a decision confirmed by captain and goaltender Logan Thompson.

According to İdman.Biz, Thompson stressed that the move should not be interpreted as a sign of disrespect towards organisers or fellow athletes. “I don’t think we are doing this to offend anyone. We simply want to win gold medals and are creating the best possible conditions for ourselves,” he said in a comment to journalist Stephen Lang’s blog.

It is not uncommon for high-profile ice hockey nations to seek alternative accommodation during major tournaments, particularly when aiming to optimise recovery, rest and security. With the margins at elite level often razor-thin, teams regularly explore every possible advantage in pursuit of Olympic success.

Canada have been drawn in a group alongside the Czech Republic, Switzerland and France, with their opening match scheduled for 12 February. As one of the traditional powerhouses of international hockey, the Canadians arrive in Italy among the favourites for gold, and their logistical decision underlines the seriousness of their ambitions.