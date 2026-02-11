12 February 2026
EN

Canada ice hockey team leave Olympic Village for five-star hotel

Hockey
News
11 February 2026 13:36
77
Canada ice hockey team leave Olympic Village for five-star hotel

Canada’s men’s ice hockey team have opted to leave the Olympic Village and relocate to a five-star hotel during the Winter Olympic Games, a decision confirmed by captain and goaltender Logan Thompson.

According to İdman.Biz, Thompson stressed that the move should not be interpreted as a sign of disrespect towards organisers or fellow athletes. “I don’t think we are doing this to offend anyone. We simply want to win gold medals and are creating the best possible conditions for ourselves,” he said in a comment to journalist Stephen Lang’s blog.

It is not uncommon for high-profile ice hockey nations to seek alternative accommodation during major tournaments, particularly when aiming to optimise recovery, rest and security. With the margins at elite level often razor-thin, teams regularly explore every possible advantage in pursuit of Olympic success.

Canada have been drawn in a group alongside the Czech Republic, Switzerland and France, with their opening match scheduled for 12 February. As one of the traditional powerhouses of international hockey, the Canadians arrive in Italy among the favourites for gold, and their logistical decision underlines the seriousness of their ambitions.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Swiss women’s ice hockey team isolated at Winter Olympics after missing opening ceremony
7 February 10:23
Hockey

Swiss women’s ice hockey team isolated at Winter Olympics after missing opening ceremony

Switzerland beat Czechia on penalties in opening group game as health protocols activated in Olympic Village

Goalies clash in rare NHL fight during regular-season game - VIDEO
20 January 12:38
Hockey

Goalies clash in rare NHL fight during regular-season game - VIDEO

Sergei Bobrovsky crossed the ice to confront Alex Nedeljkovic amid a mass altercation
Unusual goalie incident occurs in NHL game between St. Louis and Chicago
8 January 17:17
Hockey

Unusual goalie incident occurs in NHL game between St. Louis and Chicago

Backup netminder forced to hide in tunnel after starter refuses to leave the ice
Three-time Vezina Trophy winner Glenn Hall dies at the age of 94
8 January 09:29
Hockey

Three-time Vezina Trophy winner Glenn Hall dies at the age of 94

Legendary NHL goaltender and 1961 Stanley Cup champion passed away in Canada
Ovechkin moves past Gretzky in all-time NHL games played list
6 January 10:06
Hockey

Ovechkin moves past Gretzky in all-time NHL games played list

Capitals captain reaches milestone during win over Ducks
NHL star Mikhail Sergachev enjoys a lighthearted family day in New York
5 January 14:11
Hockey

NHL star Mikhail Sergachev enjoys a lighthearted family day in New York

The hockey player’s wife shared a humorous moment from a family walk in the city

Most read

Franck Ribery named in released Epstein files as DOJ documents spark fresh scrutiny
9 February 17:52
Football

Franck Ribery named in released Epstein files as DOJ documents spark fresh scrutiny

Former Bayern Munich winger not accused of wrongdoing as officials stress material is not an indictment
Norway takes early lead in medal table at Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics
9 February 11:42
Olympics-2026

Norway takes early lead in medal table at Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics

Scandinavians set the pace with three gold medals after the opening days of competition
Following Tyson’s footsteps: ear bite sparks chaos at MMA event in Brno
9 February 12:46
MMA

Following Tyson’s footsteps: ear bite sparks chaos at MMA event in Brno - VIDEO

Bout at Clash MMA 15 descends into disorder after shocking incident inside the cage
Ticket sales open for Azerbaijani fans ahead of Newcastle vs Qarabag Champions League decider
9 February 14:17
Azerbaijan football

Ticket sales open for Azerbaijani fans ahead of Newcastle vs Qarabag Champions League decider

Supporters can secure seats for the second leg in England as the clubs prepare for a crucial playoff tie