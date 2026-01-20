21 January 2026
Goalies clash in rare NHL fight during regular-season game - VIDEO

20 January 2026 12:38
A rare incident occurred in an NHL regular-season game when both teams’ goaltenders became involved in a physical confrontation on the ice.

According to Idman.Biz, citing foreign media, during a mass scuffle between skaters the goaltender of the San Jose Sharks, Alex Nedeljkovic, stepped into the altercation. In response, Sergei Bobrovsky of the Florida Panthers skated the full length of the rink, removed his goalie gloves, and joined the fight.

After the game, Bobrovsky explained his actions, saying: “It felt like it had gone too far, beyond what is acceptable. I felt I had to step in and make that clear.”

The goalie fight was the first such incident in the National Hockey League in the past six years.

