Domestic violence suspected after fatal shooting at youth hockey game in Rhode Island

Authorities in the US state of Rhode Island are investigating a deadly shooting at a school in Pawtucket that unfolded during a youth ice hockey match, prompting lockdown measures and a large emergency response, İdman.Biz reports.

According to the New York Post, a man shot and killed his wife and three of their children before taking his own life inside the venue. However, Fox News reported that two children died while a third was left in critical condition, highlighting ongoing uncertainty as police continue to verify details.

A source within the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives told American media the attack is believed to be linked to a domestic violence incident rather than a random act of mass violence. Investigators are working to establish how the suspect gained access to the weapon and whether warning signs had previously been reported.

Local officials said counselling services were being arranged for students, parents and staff affected by the tragedy. The school district temporarily suspended activities as the community grappled with the shock of a shooting occurring during a youth sporting event.

The United States has recorded several fatal incidents in educational settings in recent years, renewing debate over firearm access and family-related violence, particularly cases escalating into lethal outcomes.