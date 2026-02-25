Qarabag given warm welcome on return from Newcastle despite European exit - PHOTO/VIDEO

Qarabag were met with a warm reception at Baku airport after returning from their Champions League trip to Newcastle, where the Azerbaijani champions delivered a committed performance despite their elimination, Idman.Biz reports.

Following the 3-2 defeat at St James’ Park, which confirmed their exit at the play-off stage, a group of supporters gathered to welcome the players home. The reception underlined the sense of pride among fans, even after a challenging aggregate loss to Premier League opposition.

Much of the post-match discussion on social media centred on the display of goalkeeper Mateusz Kochalski. The Polish shot-stopper produced a series of important saves in England, preventing the scoreline from becoming more emphatic and earning praise for his composure under sustained pressure. Supporters also highlighted a precise forward pass from Jony Montiel that launched one of Qarabag’s most promising attacks, as well as the team’s determination to carry moves through to their conclusion against high-intensity opposition.

Although Qarabag’s European journey has come to an end for this season, the scenes at the airport reflected a broader recognition of the club’s continued progress on the continental stage. For a side operating outside Europe’s traditional power centres, competing with - and at times unsettling - a Premier League team remains a source of encouragement heading into the remainder of the domestic campaign.