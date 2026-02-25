Trump welcomes Olympic ice hockey champions to White House after dramatic gold in Italy - PHOTO/VIDEO

President Donald Trump hosted the United States men’s ice hockey team at the White House following their dramatic gold medal triumph at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy, Idman.Biz reports.

The Americans defeated Canada 2-1 after overtime in the final, securing the country’s first Olympic men’s hockey title since the famous “Miracle on Ice” victory in 1980. The win was widely regarded as one of the defining moments of the Milan-Cortina Games, reigniting a historic rivalry between the North American neighbours on the sport’s biggest stage.

According to international reports, the team’s path to the Oval Office began with a characteristically informal gesture from Trump immediately after the final siren. The president reportedly phoned the dressing room in Italy to congratulate the players. During the call, he quipped that the women’s team - who also claimed Olympic gold - should be invited as well. “We have to invite the girls too, you understand? If I don’t, they’ll probably impeach me again,” he joked, prompting laughter from the squad and widespread circulation of the clip on social media.

Twenty of the 25 players from the Olympic roster attended the White House ceremony. Goaltender Jake Oettinger, defenceman Jackson LaCombe and forwards Jake Guentzel, Kyle Connor and Brock Nelson were among those absent.

Trump greeted the players with handshakes, telling them: “I recognise all of you. I know every one of you. Big guys.” During the visit, forward Matthew Tkachuk handed his gold medal to the president, who briefly placed it around his own neck and joked that he might keep it. “I’m not giving this back. I’ll trade it for something,” he said.

Notably, the US women’s ice hockey team declined the invitation to attend the White House reception, adding a further layer of political context to what was otherwise a celebration of a landmark sporting achievement.