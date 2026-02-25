25 February 2026
EN

Trump welcomes Olympic ice hockey champions to White House after dramatic gold in Italy - PHOTO/VIDEO

Hockey
News
25 February 2026 14:39
32
Trump welcomes Olympic ice hockey champions to White House after dramatic gold in Italy - PHOTO/VIDEO

President Donald Trump hosted the United States men’s ice hockey team at the White House following their dramatic gold medal triumph at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy, Idman.Biz reports.

The Americans defeated Canada 2-1 after overtime in the final, securing the country’s first Olympic men’s hockey title since the famous “Miracle on Ice” victory in 1980. The win was widely regarded as one of the defining moments of the Milan-Cortina Games, reigniting a historic rivalry between the North American neighbours on the sport’s biggest stage.

According to international reports, the team’s path to the Oval Office began with a characteristically informal gesture from Trump immediately after the final siren. The president reportedly phoned the dressing room in Italy to congratulate the players. During the call, he quipped that the women’s team - who also claimed Olympic gold - should be invited as well. “We have to invite the girls too, you understand? If I don’t, they’ll probably impeach me again,” he joked, prompting laughter from the squad and widespread circulation of the clip on social media.

Twenty of the 25 players from the Olympic roster attended the White House ceremony. Goaltender Jake Oettinger, defenceman Jackson LaCombe and forwards Jake Guentzel, Kyle Connor and Brock Nelson were among those absent.

Trump greeted the players with handshakes, telling them: “I recognise all of you. I know every one of you. Big guys.” During the visit, forward Matthew Tkachuk handed his gold medal to the president, who briefly placed it around his own neck and joked that he might keep it. “I’m not giving this back. I’ll trade it for something,” he said.

Notably, the US women’s ice hockey team declined the invitation to attend the White House reception, adding a further layer of political context to what was otherwise a celebration of a landmark sporting achievement.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Minister of War Pete Hegseth hails Connor Hellebuyck after historic Olympic final
23 February 16:26
Hockey

Minister of War Pete Hegseth hails Connor Hellebuyck after historic Olympic final

Team USA ends 46-year gold medal drought with overtime win over Canada
Domestic violence suspected after fatal shooting at youth hockey game in Rhode Island
17 February 09:53
Hockey

Domestic violence suspected after fatal shooting at youth hockey game in Rhode Island

Conflicting reports emerge over number of children killed in Pawtucket school tragedy
Canada ice hockey team leave Olympic Village for five-star hotel
11 February 13:36
Hockey

Canada ice hockey team leave Olympic Village for five-star hotel

Captain Logan Thompson insists move is about preparation, not disrespect, ahead of opening group match
Swiss women’s ice hockey team isolated at Winter Olympics after missing opening ceremony
7 February 10:23
Hockey

Swiss women’s ice hockey team isolated at Winter Olympics after missing opening ceremony

Switzerland beat Czechia on penalties in opening group game as health protocols activated in Olympic Village

Goalies clash in rare NHL fight during regular-season game - VIDEO
20 January 12:38
Hockey

Goalies clash in rare NHL fight during regular-season game - VIDEO

Sergei Bobrovsky crossed the ice to confront Alex Nedeljkovic amid a mass altercation
Unusual goalie incident occurs in NHL game between St. Louis and Chicago
8 January 17:17
Hockey

Unusual goalie incident occurs in NHL game between St. Louis and Chicago

Backup netminder forced to hide in tunnel after starter refuses to leave the ice

Most read

Jessica Tuga sparks controversy with social media post about Vinicius Junior
23 February 17:33
World football

Jessica Tuga sparks controversy with social media post about Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid winger drawn into fresh debate amid ongoing racism investigations
Mbappe struggles for rhythm as knee issue lingers at Real Madrid
23 February 17:01
World football

Mbappe struggles for rhythm as knee issue lingers at Real Madrid

French forward below his usual standards against Osasuna amid ongoing fitness concerns
Qarabag given warm welcome on return from Newcastle despite European exit - PHOTO/VIDEO
14:11
Football

Qarabag given warm welcome on return from Newcastle despite European exit - PHOTO/VIDEO

Supporters greet squad at Baku airport as fans praise Kochalski’s display
Benzema suffers thigh injury ahead of key Al Hilal fixture
24 February 12:46
World football

Benzema suffers thigh injury ahead of key Al Hilal fixture

French striker doubtful for Pro League clash with Al Taawoun