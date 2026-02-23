24 February 2026
EN

Minister of War Pete Hegseth hails Connor Hellebuyck after historic Olympic final

Hockey
News
23 February 2026 16:26
36
Pete Hegseth praised American goaltender Connor Hellebuyck following Team USA’s dramatic gold medal victory at the Winter Olympics, calling his performance in the final one for the history books, Idman.Biz reports.

The United States defeated Canada 2-1 in overtime to capture its first Olympic men’s hockey gold medal in 46 years. Hellebuyck delivered a standout display between the pipes, stopping 41 of 42 shots and setting a new record for most saves in an Olympic final featuring NHL players.

“Now we’ve got a Secretary of War and a Secretary of Defense!” Hegseth wrote on X, playfully elevating Hellebuyck’s heroics after the goaltender backstopped the Americans to victory in one of the most anticipated matchups of the Games.

The win marked a landmark moment for U.S. hockey, ending a decades-long wait for Olympic supremacy and drawing comparisons to the program’s iconic “Miracle on Ice.” Players celebrated on the ice with their goaltender hoisted by teammates, while congratulations poured in from across the country, including messages from President Donald Trump and senior officials.

For Hellebuyck, already regarded as one of the NHL’s elite netminders, the performance cemented his place in U.S. hockey lore. For Team USA, the victory over Canada - its fiercest rival on the international stage - will be remembered as a defining chapter in American Olympic history.

