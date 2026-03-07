7 March 2026
EN

Neymar sued by former chef over alleged breach of employment contract

World football
News
7 March 2026 10:13
8
A former chef of Santos forward Neymar has filed a lawsuit against the Brazilian footballer, accusing him of breaching the terms of his employment contract, Idman.Biz reports.

According to Brazilian outlet Metropoles, the chef claims he regularly worked more than 14 hours a day at Neymar’s mansion, despite the contract stating that his daily workload should not exceed 10 hours.

The lawsuit also alleges that the cook was sometimes forced to remain at the property late at night, occasionally until 11pm or even after midnight, to prepare food for gatherings of up to 150 guests invited by the footballer. In addition to cooking duties, he reportedly had to unload food supplies, which the claimant says led to back problems and hip inflammation.

The plaintiff is demanding around €43,000 in compensation. The requested amount includes penalties, payment for overtime, compensation for missed breaks, moral damages, personal injury and medical expenses.

