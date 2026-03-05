Barcelona target Newcastle striker Nick Woltemade as potential Lewandowski successor

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Newcastle striker and Germany international Nick Woltemade as the club begins planning for life after Robert Lewandowski, Idman.Biz reports.

According to Football365, Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has asked sporting director Deco to examine the possibility of bringing the forward to the club during the upcoming summer transfer window. The German manager is said to view Woltemade as a potential long term replacement for Lewandowski.

The reported transfer could cost Barcelona between 70 and 90 million euros. Despite the significant fee, the Catalan club are believed to see the 24 year old as a forward capable of strengthening their attack for the coming seasons.

Woltemade joined Newcastle from Stuttgart in 2025 in a deal worth around 75 million euros and signed a contract that runs until July 2031. Since arriving in England, he has become part of the club’s attacking rotation.

This season the German striker has made 42 appearances for Newcastle in all competitions, scoring 10 goals and providing four assists.