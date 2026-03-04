4 March 2026
EN

Vancouver Whitecaps ordered to compensate fans after Messi absence

4 March 2026 15:25
Major League Soccer side Vancouver Whitecaps have been ordered to pay compensation to fans following the absence of Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi from a match that had generated significant interest among supporters.

According to Idman.Biz, a court upheld a class-action lawsuit filed by fans who purchased tickets for the fixture largely in the hope of seeing the Argentine superstar in action. The case dates back to 2024, when Messi did not feature in the match between Inter Miami and the Canadian club.

As a result of the ruling, Vancouver Whitecaps will pay a total of 347,000 dollars in compensation to affected supporters. Many fans argued they were misled by the promotion and expectations surrounding Messi’s possible appearance.

Messi’s arrival in MLS in 2023 dramatically boosted the league’s global profile, with ticket demand for Inter Miami matches soaring across North America. However, his absence from certain fixtures due to rotation, injuries or scheduling decisions has occasionally sparked frustration among fans who paid premium prices.

The court concluded that supporters who bought tickets specifically for the match should receive compensation following the disappointment caused by the Argentine’s absence.

