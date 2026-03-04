Ancelotti backs Rodrygo after World Cup blow

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti has publicly backed national team forward Rodrygo after the player was ruled out of the upcoming FIFA World Cup due to a serious knee injury.

According to Idman.Biz, the Brazilian national team’s medical staff have already coordinated with doctors from the Spanish club Real Madrid to monitor the player’s rehabilitation process. The aim is to track every stage of Rodrygo’s recovery and ensure he receives the best possible medical supervision during his long lay-off.

Ancelotti, who worked closely with the attacker during his time at Real Madrid, voiced his support in a message on social media. “We will support you at every stage of your recovery until you return. Stay strong, Rodrygo,” the Italian coach wrote.

The 25-year-old suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament during a club match, an injury that requires surgery and a lengthy rehabilitation period. As a result, the Brazilian forward is expected to miss the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Ancelotti took charge of Brazil in the summer of 2025 after a successful spell at Real Madrid. During their four seasons together in Spain, Rodrygo played more than 150 matches under the Italian manager and won several Champions League titles with the club.