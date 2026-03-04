4 March 2026
EN

Ancelotti backs Rodrygo after World Cup blow

World football
News
4 March 2026 11:16
37
Ancelotti backs Rodrygo after World Cup blow

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti has publicly backed national team forward Rodrygo after the player was ruled out of the upcoming FIFA World Cup due to a serious knee injury.

According to Idman.Biz, the Brazilian national team’s medical staff have already coordinated with doctors from the Spanish club Real Madrid to monitor the player’s rehabilitation process. The aim is to track every stage of Rodrygo’s recovery and ensure he receives the best possible medical supervision during his long lay-off.

Ancelotti, who worked closely with the attacker during his time at Real Madrid, voiced his support in a message on social media. “We will support you at every stage of your recovery until you return. Stay strong, Rodrygo,” the Italian coach wrote.

The 25-year-old suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament during a club match, an injury that requires surgery and a lengthy rehabilitation period. As a result, the Brazilian forward is expected to miss the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Ancelotti took charge of Brazil in the summer of 2025 after a successful spell at Real Madrid. During their four seasons together in Spain, Rodrygo played more than 150 matches under the Italian manager and won several Champions League titles with the club.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Real Madrid consider Allegri as potential head coach for 2026/27
17:16
World football

Real Madrid consider Allegri as potential head coach for 2026/27

Italian manager emerges as candidate as club assess long-term options
Vancouver Whitecaps ordered to compensate fans after Messi absence
15:25
World football

Vancouver Whitecaps ordered to compensate fans after Messi absence

Supporters filed lawsuit after Inter Miami star missed highly anticipated MLS fixture
Barcelona hit by defensive injury setback with Balde and Kounde sidelined
14:59
World football

Barcelona hit by defensive injury setback with Balde and Kounde sidelined

Spanish giants face uncertainty at the back as two key defenders suffer muscle problems
Mbappe injury concern grows as World Cup countdown continues
13:04
World football

Mbappe injury concern grows as World Cup countdown continues

Real Madrid forward may require full recovery period despite earlier optimism
Liverpool suffer another late collapse as Wolves snatch dramatic win
09:30
World football

Liverpool suffer another late collapse as Wolves snatch dramatic win

Merseysiders concede after the 90th minute for the fifth time this Premier League season
Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Saudi Arabia amid security concerns
3 March 16:43
World football

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Saudi Arabia amid security concerns

Al-Nassr forward flies to Madrid as regional tensions escalate

Most read

Flamengo sack Filipe Luís despite 8–0 win in extraordinary decision
3 March 12:10
World football

Flamengo sack Filipe Luís despite 8–0 win in extraordinary decision

Former defender dismissed after board opts for change following early-season setbacks
Real Madrid fans call for Florentino Pérez to resign after shock home defeat
3 March 11:30
World football

Real Madrid fans call for Florentino Pérez to resign after shock home defeat

Supporters vent frustration at Bernabéu as Getafe claim first away win over Madrid in 18 years
Who could replace Iran at the 2026 World Cup? - Two possible scenarios examined
2 March 14:17
World football

Who could replace Iran at the 2026 World Cup? - Two possible scenarios examined

FIFA retains authority to name a replacement should Iran withdraw from the tournament
FIA lifts curfew rules ahead of Australian Grand Prix after travel disruption
16:41
Formula 1

FIA lifts curfew rules ahead of Australian Grand Prix after travel disruption

Teams affected by flight and freight delays following Middle East tensions