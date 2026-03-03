4 March 2026
Arbeloa accepts blame after Real Madrid fall to Getafe but questions officiating

3 March 2026 13:59
Real Madrid head coach Álvaro Arbeloa has taken responsibility for his side’s 1–0 La Liga defeat to Getafe, while also voicing frustration at the standard of officiating during the match, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking after the game, Arbeloa criticised referee Muñiz Ruiz for allowing what he described as a stop-start contest that disrupted Madrid’s attacking rhythm. The loss at the Santiago Bernabéu has widened the gap to Barcelona at the top of the table, dealing a blow to the club’s title hopes.

“The responsibility for this result lies entirely with me,” Arbeloa said at his post-match press conference. “We knew what type of game we would face, but the referee allowed the football to become something else. I am not criticising Getafe — they did what they were allowed to do. We created enough chances, but our finishing let us down.”

He also addressed the dismissal of Mastantuono, describing it as unacceptable at this level. “That cannot happen. It is not acceptable. But this is Real Madrid — nobody gives up here. There are still 36 points to play for, and our aim is to take them all.”

Arbeloa was appointed head coach in January 2026, replacing Xabi Alonso, and has overseen 12 matches since taking charge. However, the home defeat to Getafe represents his most damaging result so far and increases pressure at a critical stage of the campaign.

Madrid’s task will be complicated further in the next round against Celta Vigo, with key defensive and midfield players Mastantuono, Huijsen and Carreras all set to miss the fixture through suspension.

