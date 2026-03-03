3 March 2026
Victor Font steps up attack on Laporta’s Barcelona campaign

World football
News
3 March 2026 09:40
Victor Font has intensified the battle for the Barcelona presidency, launching a pointed critique of Joan Laporta’s pre-election campaign as the race for control of the Catalan giants enters a decisive phase, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking to members, Font insisted there is a growing appetite for change within the club’s fan-owned structure and claimed his team is ready for what he described as the “moment of truth”. More than 5,100 socios have backed his candidacy so far, according to Font, who framed his project as one built on transparency and respect.

“We are excited and more than satisfied,” he said. “Within Barcelonisme there is a demand for change. We are a diverse group, exemplary in every respect. We want Barca to be honest, transparent and respected. Until now it has been a preliminary stage — now comes the decisive moment.”

Font also took a swipe at the tone of Laporta’s campaign, contrasting policy-focused presentations with what he portrayed as publicity stunts. “The preliminary campaign has been a bit strange,” he remarked. “Some explained their programme, while others sat on tractors, cut ham and cooked pasta. We hope we can compare models, and on 15 March it will not be decided by who slices ham best.”

The comments underline how heated the contest has become as Barcelona approaches another pivotal presidential election. With the club continuing to navigate financial pressures and sporting expectations, the outcome of the vote could shape its direction for years to come.

Idman.Biz
