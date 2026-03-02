Manchester City prepared to spend €80m on Newcastle defender Tino Livramento

Manchester City are reportedly ready to commit up to €80 million to sign Newcastle United full-back Tino Livramento, as Pep Guardiola looks to strengthen his defensive options ahead of next season, Idman.Biz reports.

The 23-year-old, who joined Newcastle in 2023, has emerged as a potential target for the Premier League champions amid uncertainty over his long-term future at St James’ Park. Talks over a contract extension are understood to have made little progress, despite Livramento being tied to the club until 2028.

City are said to view the England youth international as a versatile and dynamic option capable of operating on either flank, fitting Guardiola’s preference for technically assured defenders comfortable in possession. While Newcastle have not publicly indicated any willingness to sell, an offer in the region of €80m would represent a significant test of their resolve.

Livramento has featured 19 times across all competitions this season, registering one assist. Though not prolific in front of goal, he has been valued for his pace, defensive discipline and ability to contribute in build-up play.

According to Transfermarkt, his current market valuation stands at €40m, meaning any deal at the reported price would represent a substantial premium. For City, however, investment in youth and long-term squad depth has been a consistent theme during Guardiola’s tenure.

Whether Newcastle choose to resist or capitalise on City’s interest could become one of the key subplots of the upcoming transfer window.