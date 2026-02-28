28 February 2026
Inter Miami set for White House visit after MLS triumph

28 February 2026 17:14
21
Inter Miami’s MLS Cup-winning squad are reportedly preparing for an official visit to the White House next week, with Lionel Messi potentially set for his first meeting with US President Donald Trump.

According to Idman.Biz, citing The Athletic, the visit is scheduled for Saturday, 7 March. The timing appears deliberate, as it will take place on the eve of Inter Miami’s home fixture against DC United in the MLS regular season.

While details of the ceremony have been outlined in US media, Messi’s representatives have so far declined to confirm his attendance. Nevertheless, sources suggest the trip forms part of the club’s official programme following their playoff success and is expected to go ahead as planned.

If confirmed, the occasion would mark Messi’s first official visit to the White House as an Inter Miami player. The Argentine has previously been honoured globally for his achievements, but a presidential reception in Washington would add another symbolic moment to his American chapter.

The potential visit also invites comparisons with Cristiano Ronaldo, who met Donald Trump at the White House in November 2025 during a state dinner in honour of the Saudi Crown Prince. That appearance, attended by high-profile figures including Elon Musk and Tim Cook, drew significant global media attention.

Inter Miami’s growing prominence, fuelled by Messi’s arrival and their recent MLS success, continues to place the club at the intersection of sport, politics and celebrity culture in the United States.

