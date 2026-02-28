Turkish football rocked by illegal betting scandal involving Fenerbahce and Galatasaray players

A major betting scandal is gathering pace in Turkey, with players from Istanbul giants Fenerbahce and Galatasaray reportedly caught up in a sweeping investigation into illegal wagering on football matches.

According to İdman.Biz, citing Turkish outlet Sabah, Fenerbahce captain Mert Hakan Yandas and Galatasaray defender Metehan Baltaci are among those under suspicion. Prosecutors are said to be seeking prison sentences of up to 17 years for Yandas and up to 13 years for Baltaci if the allegations are proven.

Investigators claim that Baltaci placed bets on matches involving his own team. In March 2021 he allegedly wagered on a fixture between Galatasaray and Rizespor, followed by another bet in April of the same year on a game against Goztepe. Although he did not start either match, he was included in the official squad list and was eligible to feature, raising serious integrity concerns. It is further alleged that he failed to declare his status as a professional footballer when placing the bets, a direct breach of regulations.

The case forms part of a broader crackdown on match-fixing and illegal betting within Turkish football. Last year, Turkish Football Federation president Ibrahim Haciosmanoglu announced that 149 referees had been suspended over links to similar misconduct. Subsequent reports suggested that more than 1,000 players across various divisions had come under scrutiny, underlining the scale of the crisis facing the domestic game.