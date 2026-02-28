28 February 2026
EN

Turkish football rocked by illegal betting scandal involving Fenerbahce and Galatasaray players

World football
News
28 February 2026 11:05
33
Turkish football rocked by illegal betting scandal involving Fenerbahce and Galatasaray players

A major betting scandal is gathering pace in Turkey, with players from Istanbul giants Fenerbahce and Galatasaray reportedly caught up in a sweeping investigation into illegal wagering on football matches.

According to İdman.Biz, citing Turkish outlet Sabah, Fenerbahce captain Mert Hakan Yandas and Galatasaray defender Metehan Baltaci are among those under suspicion. Prosecutors are said to be seeking prison sentences of up to 17 years for Yandas and up to 13 years for Baltaci if the allegations are proven.

Investigators claim that Baltaci placed bets on matches involving his own team. In March 2021 he allegedly wagered on a fixture between Galatasaray and Rizespor, followed by another bet in April of the same year on a game against Goztepe. Although he did not start either match, he was included in the official squad list and was eligible to feature, raising serious integrity concerns. It is further alleged that he failed to declare his status as a professional footballer when placing the bets, a direct breach of regulations.

The case forms part of a broader crackdown on match-fixing and illegal betting within Turkish football. Last year, Turkish Football Federation president Ibrahim Haciosmanoglu announced that 149 referees had been suspended over links to similar misconduct. Subsequent reports suggested that more than 1,000 players across various divisions had come under scrutiny, underlining the scale of the crisis facing the domestic game.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Sydney Sweeney makes surprise appearance at Sporting win over Estoril
17:49
World football

Sydney Sweeney makes surprise appearance at Sporting win over Estoril - VIDEO

Hollywood star shows her skills on the pitch and pays tribute to Bruno Fernandes
Inter Miami set for White House visit after MLS triumph
17:14
World football

Inter Miami set for White House visit after MLS triumph

Lionel Messi could meet US President Donald Trump for the first time next week
Premier League round-up: London derby headlines as United eye top-three push
14:50
World football

Premier League round-up: London derby headlines as United eye top-three push

Shock result sees Wolves stun Villa as title and Champions League races intensify

Rooney names Santiago Bernabeu as the best stadium he ever played in
13:31
World football

Rooney names Santiago Bernabeu as the best stadium he ever played in

Former Manchester United striker hails Real Madrid’s iconic arena

Rashford on brink of permanent Barcelona switch, reports claim
12:05
World football

Rashford on brink of permanent Barcelona switch, reports claim

Catalan club ready to activate €30m clause after productive loan spell
Klopp sets strict conditions for potential Real Madrid move
11:40
World football

Klopp sets strict conditions for potential Real Madrid move

Former Liverpool manager demands defensive reinforcements and bold squad overhaul

Most read

Oleksandr Usyk denies reports of Zuffa Boxing deal amid fresh speculation
26 February 13:40
Boxing

Oleksandr Usyk denies reports of Zuffa Boxing deal amid fresh speculation

Undisputed heavyweight champion urges fans to rely on official statements
Juventus set to extend Luciano Spalletti contract, confirms Giorgio Chiellini
26 February 13:05
World football

Juventus set to extend Luciano Spalletti contract, confirms Giorgio Chiellini

Sporting director insists head coach’s future has “never been in doubt”
Wesley Sneijder receives death threats after condemning racism in Benfica v Real Madrid clash
26 February 17:45
World football

Wesley Sneijder receives death threats after condemning racism in Benfica v Real Madrid clash

Former Netherlands international speaks out in defence of Vinicius Junior
Chelsea linked with sensational Cristiano Ronaldo return to Europe
26 February 12:30
World football

Chelsea linked with sensational Cristiano Ronaldo return to Europe

Portuguese forward reportedly attracting serious interest from Stamford Bridge